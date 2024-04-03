NYC officials announce city crime 'continues to trend downward'

Despite a number of high-profile incidents that have made headlines, NYPD officials said Wednesday that overall crime in the city had dropped by 5% in March.

Crime is down in five out of the 7 major crime categories in the first quarter of 2024, according to the NYPD.

NYPD officials maintained that overall crime last year did not see this same surge.

Murder went down by 19.4%, burglary went down by 17.4%, and grand larceny went down by 7%. Theft declined for the fourth month in a row, going down by 10.9%.

"Proud to announce that overall crime continues to trend downward in New York City…homicides are down double digits this year…shootings are down double digits," Mayor Eric Adams said.

The NYPD said for all major index crimes in March, 479 people were arrested compared to last year. Since Jan. 1, 1,398 more people were arrested for major crimes this year.

The NYPD said in a press release that from Jan. 1 through the end of the first quarter of 2024, major crime and violence throughout the five boroughs dropped 2.4 percent, a decrease of 711 incidents.

Crime in the transit system

Overall crime in the transit system decreased by 23.5% in March, which officers attributed to the surge of close to a thousand officers into the transit system.

Robbery dropped to 51.9%, grand larceny decreased by 15.2% and felony assault went down to 10.9%. According to a new report - there was a historic surge in assaults last year - which neared 28,000 for the first time in the city’s publicly recorded history.

The NYPD said from Jan. 1 to March 31 crime in the transit system was down by 1.1% compared to the first quarter of 2023.

Crime on the subway

Crime tape surrounds a stabbing scene in a Manhattan subway station.

"Can we please stop saying we’re up in crime in our subway system - we are not - we are down." — NYC Mayor Eric Adams

Transit crime did spike at the beginning of the year and recent high-profile attacks on the subway have had many New Yorkers on edge.

The NYPD says they are working to combat this perception that the subways are unsafe by enforcing quality of life concerns in the transit system.

"There cannot be a sense of lawlessness in the subway system, and it begins at the turnstiles," Police Commissioner Edward A. Caban said.

The NYPD said arrests in the subway system are up almost 53% since the start of 2024. For example, officials say that they have issued close to 49,000 tickets for fare evasion, smoking on the platform and more so far this year.

NYPD officials blame repeat offenders for many of the issues they see in the subway.

There was an 8.3% increase in gun arrests, an 80% jump in fare-evasion arrests, and a 24.1% hike in grand larceny arrests.

"We are arresting people every single day over and over and over again. Is that clear? Does everyone hear what I'm saying? Where are the consequences? We can have so many less arrests. And so much less effort in such a safer subway system. If there were consequences," NYPD Transit Chief Michael Kemper said.

Shooting incidents

The NYPD said shooting incidents in March went down by 25.9%.

Police said 358 people have been arrested for possession of an illegal firearm, a 7.5% increase from the same period last year.

Shooting incidents for the first quarter of 2024 were down by 18.5% compared to last year. This means that 56 fewer people have been shot in New York City since the start of 2023, by a 20.9% reduction.

The NYPD took nearly 1,600 illegal guns off the streets.

The total number of bias incidents investigated by the NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force across the five boroughs increased by 27 incidents this year. Overall crime in New York City public housing developments went down by 6.2%.