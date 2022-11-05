NYC Marathon runners warned to prep for unseasonably warm temperatures

When the New York City Marathon kicks off Sunday morning, runners will be facing unseasonably warm weather.

This year, navigating the grueling 26.2 mile course that snakes through all five boroughs will also mean finding ways to stay cool, as highs of over 70 degrees are expected.

Race organizers sent a letter to runners recommending that they wear lighter layers, find shade whenever possible, and make sure to stay hydrated.

Runners are also advised not to go too fast, and to make sure to slow down if they feel like they're overheating.

Fluid stations will be available every mile from mile 3 to mile 25, except at miles 5, 7, and 9 where there are medical stations with fluids and ice. Gatorade will also be available at fluid stations every mile from mile 3 to mile 25, except at miles 5, 7, and 9.

Energy gels will be available along the course at miles 12 and 19, and Bananas will be available at miles 21 and 23.

Misting stations will be available in every borough except Staten Island.

Finally, color-coded Event Alert System flags will be shown at the beginning of the race and next to every medical station to communicate course conditions.

The flags are: