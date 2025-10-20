Man charged after head, torso reportedly found in Brooklyn garbage bin

The Brief A man was charged after a head and torso were reportedly found inside a garbage bin. Christopher Moss, 38, is charged with concealment of a human corpse, police said. A law enforcement source told FOX 5 NY that the initial 911 call was made after a foul smell was reported.



A man was arrested and charged after a head and torso were reportedly found last week inside a garbage bin in Brooklyn.

According to the NYPD, Christopher Moss, 38, is charged with concealment of a human corpse.

The backstory:

Police officers responded to a call on Friday around 9 a.m. directing them to 557 E 21st St. in Flatbush.

The officers discovered an unconscious and unresponsive man at the scene with trauma to the body. He was pronounced dead.

A law enforcement source told FOX 5 NY that the initial 911 call was made after a foul smell was reported. The responding officers found a bag inside a garbage bin that contained a head and torso, the source says.

What we don't know:

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death. The identity of the victim was unknown at the time.