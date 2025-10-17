Man's remains found in Brooklyn garbage bin: Police sources

article

The Brief A head and torso were discovered in a garbage bin in Brooklyn this morning, Oct. 17, a law enforcement source told FOX 5 NY. The identity of the deceased individual is currently unknown, as is the cause of death. An investigation is currently underway.



Head and torso found

What we know:

Police officers responded to a call directing them to 557 East 21st Street in Brooklyn at around 9 a.m.

The officers discovered an unconscious and unresponsive man with trauma to the body at the scene – EMS pronounced the man deceased there.

A law enforcement source told FOX 5 NY that the initial 911 call was made after a foul smell was reported. The responding officers found a bag inside a garbage bin that contained a head and torso.

This same source says police are looking for a suspect that is believed to be the victim's boyfriend or husband.

An investigation is currently underway. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

What we don't know:

The identity of the deceased individual is currently unknown, as is the cause of death.