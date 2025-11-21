Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade history, a look through the years l Timeline

The Brief 1924: The first Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade featured store employees marching with costumes, bands and live animals, welcoming Santa to over 250,000 spectators. 1980: Superman made a grand debut with a giant 104-foot balloon, setting a new standard for the iconic character balloons that followed. 2001: In the wake of the September 11 attacks, the parade continued as a tribute to resilience, with first responders carrying American flags in honor of the fallen.



Thursday, Nov. 27, marks the 98th celebration of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade – an iconic event with a rich and storied history.

From its humble beginnings in 1924, to becoming a global spectacle, the parade has evolved with unforgettable moments, from massive balloons to dazzling floats and celebrity performances.

Timeline:

The very first Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade took place in 1924, when store employees marched to Macy’s Herald Square dressed in costumes. The parade was not really covered by the media.

Bands and even live animals borrowed from the Central Park Zoo were featured. By the end of the parade, Santa Claus was welcomed into Herald Square in front of over 250,000 people. The success of the first parade led Macy's to declare it an annual event.

In the following year, Santa Claus made his traditional appearance, marking the beginning of what would become a central symbol of the parade, according to Mental Floss.

Santa Claus rides a parade float pulled by a team of horses down Broadway Street during the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.

The first parade floats made their debut, transforming the event into a more colorful and spectacular affair. Floats have since become a hallmark of the parade, featuring creative designs and larger-than-life characters.

In 1934, a giant Mickey Mouse balloon made its debut, tied to a dirigible.

UNITED STATES - NOVEMBER 14: This giant Mickey Mouse balloon, shown tied to dirigible at Glendale, Calf., will be feature of Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade, escorting Santa Claus into New York. Twenty-five men will be required to handle it. (Photo by Expand

The balloon marked the beginning of the now-famous tradition of giant character balloons, which continue to awe spectators every year.

During World War II, the parade was suspended from 1942 to 1944 due to the war effort, as rubber and helium were diverted to military use. The parade would return after the war – bigger and better than ever.

The Radio City Rockettes made their first appearance in the parade in 1957, adding their signature dance routines to the event.

UNITED STATES - NOVEMBER 27: Radio City Rockettes fill stockings perfectly on Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade float which was calculated to catch the men's eye. (Photo by Hal Mathewson/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images) Expand

Since then, they have been a regular feature, performing as the final act before the parade's commercial break.

In 1958, the parade saw its first celebrity performance, with the Benny Goodman sextet taking to the stage. It marked the beginning of a tradition of star-studded performances which would continue in the decades to follow.

In 1968, the beloved Peanuts character Snoopy made his first appearance as a giant balloon.

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade -- Pictured: Snoopy balloon passes over crowd during 1970 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade (Photo by NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

Since then, Snoopy has been a mainstay of the parade, often featured in various designs and sizes.

Superman made a big impression at the 1980 parade with a massive new balloon measuring 104 feet long and 35 feet wide.

Superman, in the form of a float, looks down upon Times Square during the annual Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Although the Man of Steel had appeared in earlier parades, the larger-than-life version was a fresh addition.

In 1997, during the parade, strong winds pushed the Cat in the Hat balloon into a lamppost.

New York, N.Y.: The Cat in the Hat balloon struggles to stay put in high winds during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in Manhattan on November 27, 1997. His hat is deflated after a crash with a lamp post on 72nd Street that injured several people Expand

The falling debris hit a parade-goer, causing a skull fracture and leaving her in a coma for 24 days.

Following the September 11 attacks, the Thanksgiving parade continued as a symbol of resilience, though it carried a somber tone as recovery workers searched Ground Zero for victims.

MACY'S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE -- Pictured: New York police officers carry an American flag during the 2001 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade -- Photo by: Eric Liebowitz/NBCU Photo Bank

In a tribute to the fallen, first responders marched with two American flags that formed the shape of the Twin Towers.

In 2018, the parade experienced one of its coldest editions, with freezing temperatures and gusty winds making it a memorable event for both participants and viewers.

MANHATTAN, NY - NOVEMBER 28: Balloon handlers fight the strong wind gusts and struggle to keep Walt Disney Animation Studios Olaf from Disney's Frozen Balloon and his nose from touching the ground as he makes his way down Central Park West during the Expand

In 2019, in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Sesame Street, the beloved cast of the show led the parade, delighting fans of all ages.

MACY'S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE -- Pictured: The Muppets perform on the Sesame Street float at the 93rd Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City on Thursday November 28, 2019 -- (Photo by: Peter Kramer/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

In 2020, the event was downsized and closed to the public, with a broadcast-only format filmed in the Herald Square area due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

MACY'S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE -- 2020 -- Pictured: Clowns -- (Photo by: Peter Kramer/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)