Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2025 lineup: Performers, balloons and floats
NEW YORK CITY - The 99th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City will feature 32 giant character balloons, 27 floats, three balloonicles, four specialty units, 33 clown groups, 11 marching bands and thousands of performers from across the country.
Ahead of its 100th anniversary, the parade is going bigger and bolder with a lineup of new floats meant to dazzle spectators from every angle.
What time does the parade start?
The parade begins at 8:30 a.m. on the Upper West Side.
Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade floats
What we know:
The new floats for this year's parade include a Brick-tastic Winter Mountain from The LEGO Group, Friends-giving in POPCITY (featuring labubus), a Master Chocolatier Ballroom from Lindt, The Counting Sheep's Dream Generator from Serta, The Land of Ice and Wonder from Holland America Line, The Littlest Float from Goldfish and the Upside Down Invasion from Netflix's "Stranger Things":
- 1-2-3 Sesame Street
- Big Turkey Spectacular
- Birds of a Feather Stream Together
- Camp Snoopy
- Candy Cosmos
- Colossol Wave of Wonder
- Deck the Halls
- Dora's Fantastical Rainforest
- Fantasy Chocolate Factory
- Geoffrey's Dazzling Dance Party
- Harvest in the Valley
- Heartwarming Holiday Countdown
- Jolly Polly Pirate Ship
- Magic Meets the Seas
- Palace of Sweets
- Pasta Knight
- PINelope
- Santa's Sleigh
- Tom Turkey
- Wondrous World of Wildlife
- World of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
New balloons for Macy’s Parade 2025
This year, 23 character balloons will be making their way to Macy's. Plus, there will be six new balloons this year, including a Buzz Lightyear, Super Mario, PAC-MAN, Wigglefoot and Derpy Tiger, as well as Shrek's onion carriage:
NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 26: A Buzz Lightyear balloon floats thru Times Sq during the 83rd annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on the streets of Manhattan on November 26, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by Joe Kohen/WireImage)
- Beagle Scout Snoopy
- Bluey
- Diary of a Wimpy Kid
- Disney's Minnie Mouse
- Dora
- Gabby and Panda Paws
- Goku
- Goldbear
- Marshall from "PAW Patrol"
- Monkey D. Luffy
- Noorah from "The Elf on a Shelf"
- Pikachu and Eevee
- Smokey Bear
- Spider-Man
- SpongeBob SquarePants and Gary
- Stuart the Minion
- The Pillsbury Doughboy
Macy’s parade lineup 2025
This year’s star lineup spans every genre, from pop and R&B to country and Broadway. Featured performers include:
US singer Ciara attends the MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, on September 7, 2025. (Photo by Leonardo Munoz / AFP) (Photo by LEONARDO MUNOZ/AFP via Getty Images)
- Ciara
- Foreigner
- Lil Jon
- Kool & the Gang
- Busta Rhymes
- Mickey Guyton
- Teyana Taylor
- Jewel
- Debbie Gibson
- Drew Baldridge
- Matteo Bocelli
- Colbie Caillat
- Gavin DeGraw
- Meg Donnelly
- Christopher Jackson (Hamilton)
- Darlene Love
- Roman Mejia (New York City Ballet)
- Taylor Momsen (The Pretty Reckless)
- Calum Scott
- Shaggy
- Lauren Spencer Smith
- Luísa Sonza
- Also making special appearances:
- Tiler Peck, principal dancer with the New York City Ballet
- Sean Evans, host of YouTube’s Hot Ones
KPop Demon Hunters
The 2025 parade taps into global pop culture like never before.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 23: (L-R) Maggie Kang, Chris Appelhans, Arden Cho, May Hong, REI AMI and Kevin Woo attend the KPop Demon Hunters A Sing-Along Event fan surprise at Paris Theater on August 23, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/G
Netflix’s "KPop Demon Hunters" will take center stage, featuring virtual girl group HUNTR/X – Audrey Nuna, EJAE, and Rei Ami – performing live. Their chart-topping soundtrack will also come to life in the sky with two debut balloons: Derpy Tiger and Sussie, characters from the hit film.
Broadway, athletes and special guests
Broadway will once again shine, with live performances from the casts of "Buena Vista Social Club," "Just in Time," and "Ragtime."
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 25: The Radio City Rockettes rehearse during talent and large group rehearsals for the 2024 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade at Macy's Herald Square on November 25, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty
The Radio City Rockettes return for their signature number, joined by three-time U.S. national figure-skating champion Ilia Malinin and U.S. Paralympian Jack Wallace, blending artistry and athleticism in true parade fashion.
Marching bands
This year’s 11 marching bands will travel from South Carolina, California, Texas, Arizona, New Hampshire, Mississippi, Alabama, Pennsylvania, and Santiago, Panama.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 25: The Lake Hamilton High School Marching Band rehearses during day 1 of the 2024 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Rehearsals at Macy's Herald Square on November 25, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by John Nacion/Getty Imag
The New York Police Department Marching Band will also perform along the parade route.