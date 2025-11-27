Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2025 lineup: Performers, balloons and floats

The Brief The 99th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will feature 32 giant balloons and 27 floats and over 600 clowns as it marches through Manhattan. Ciara, Lil Jon, Busta Rhymes and Teyana Taylor lead a packed lineup of performers. New floats include Pop Mart’s Labubu, Stranger Things and more.



The 99th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City will feature 32 giant character balloons, 27 floats, three balloonicles, four specialty units, 33 clown groups, 11 marching bands and thousands of performers from across the country.

JUMP TO: FLOATS l BALLOONS l PERFORMANCES

Ahead of its 100th anniversary, the parade is going bigger and bolder with a lineup of new floats meant to dazzle spectators from every angle.

What time does the parade start?

The parade begins at 8:30 a.m. on the Upper West Side.

What we know:

The new floats for this year's parade include a Brick-tastic Winter Mountain from The LEGO Group, Friends-giving in POPCITY (featuring labubus), a Master Chocolatier Ballroom from Lindt, The Counting Sheep's Dream Generator from Serta, The Land of Ice and Wonder from Holland America Line, The Littlest Float from Goldfish and the Upside Down Invasion from Netflix's "Stranger Things":

1-2-3 Sesame Street

Big Turkey Spectacular

Birds of a Feather Stream Together

Camp Snoopy

Candy Cosmos

Colossol Wave of Wonder

Deck the Halls

Dora's Fantastical Rainforest

Fantasy Chocolate Factory

Geoffrey's Dazzling Dance Party

Harvest in the Valley

Heartwarming Holiday Countdown

Jolly Polly Pirate Ship

Magic Meets the Seas

Palace of Sweets

Pasta Knight

PINelope

Santa's Sleigh

Tom Turkey

Wondrous World of Wildlife

World of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

This year, 23 character balloons will be making their way to Macy's. Plus, there will be six new balloons this year, including a Buzz Lightyear, Super Mario, PAC-MAN, Wigglefoot and Derpy Tiger, as well as Shrek's onion carriage:

NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 26: A Buzz Lightyear balloon floats thru Times Sq during the 83rd annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on the streets of Manhattan on November 26, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by Joe Kohen/WireImage) Expand

Beagle Scout Snoopy

Bluey

Diary of a Wimpy Kid

Disney's Minnie Mouse

Dora

Gabby and Panda Paws

Goku

Goldbear

Marshall from "PAW Patrol"

Monkey D. Luffy

Noorah from "The Elf on a Shelf"

Pikachu and Eevee

Smokey Bear

Spider-Man

SpongeBob SquarePants and Gary

Stuart the Minion

The Pillsbury Doughboy

This year’s star lineup spans every genre, from pop and R&B to country and Broadway. Featured performers include:

Image 1 of 6 ▼ US singer Ciara attends the MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, on September 7, 2025. (Photo by Leonardo Munoz / AFP) (Photo by LEONARDO MUNOZ/AFP via Getty Images)

Ciara

Foreigner

Lil Jon

Kool & the Gang

Busta Rhymes

Mickey Guyton

Teyana Taylor

Jewel

Debbie Gibson

Drew Baldridge

Matteo Bocelli

Colbie Caillat

Gavin DeGraw

Meg Donnelly

Christopher Jackson (Hamilton)

Darlene Love

Roman Mejia (New York City Ballet)

Taylor Momsen (The Pretty Reckless)

Calum Scott

Shaggy

Lauren Spencer Smith

Luísa Sonza

Also making special appearances:

Tiler Peck, principal dancer with the New York City Ballet

Sean Evans, host of YouTube’s Hot Ones

Also joining the lineup: ballet dancer Tiler Peck and "Hot Ones" host Sean Evans.

KPop Demon Hunters

The 2025 parade taps into global pop culture like never before.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 23: (L-R) Maggie Kang, Chris Appelhans, Arden Cho, May Hong, REI AMI and Kevin Woo attend the KPop Demon Hunters A Sing-Along Event fan surprise at Paris Theater on August 23, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/G Expand

Netflix’s "KPop Demon Hunters" will take center stage, featuring virtual girl group HUNTR/X – Audrey Nuna, EJAE, and Rei Ami – performing live. Their chart-topping soundtrack will also come to life in the sky with two debut balloons: Derpy Tiger and Sussie, characters from the hit film.

Broadway, athletes and special guests

Broadway will once again shine, with live performances from the casts of "Buena Vista Social Club," "Just in Time," and "Ragtime."

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 25: The Radio City Rockettes rehearse during talent and large group rehearsals for the 2024 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade at Macy's Herald Square on November 25, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Expand

The Radio City Rockettes return for their signature number, joined by three-time U.S. national figure-skating champion Ilia Malinin and U.S. Paralympian Jack Wallace, blending artistry and athleticism in true parade fashion.

Marching bands

This year’s 11 marching bands will travel from South Carolina, California, Texas, Arizona, New Hampshire, Mississippi, Alabama, Pennsylvania, and Santiago, Panama.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 25: The Lake Hamilton High School Marching Band rehearses during day 1 of the 2024 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Rehearsals at Macy's Herald Square on November 25, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by John Nacion/Getty Imag Expand

The New York Police Department Marching Band will also perform along the parade route.