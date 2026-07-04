Where not to watch Macy's 2026 fireworks from Jersey City, areas to avoid

The Brief Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks will be visible from Jersey City as the show expands to the lower Hudson River. Visitors are being told not to try to watch from Grundy Pier, which will not be open to the general public. Officials are also warning people to avoid gathering at pedestrian choke points and to use public transportation instead of driving.



Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks will be visible from Jersey City in 2026, but viewers should plan ahead before heading to the waterfront.

FOX LOCAL New York will stream live coverage of New York City fireworks and the skyline beginning at 6 p.m. To stream from anywhere, download the FOX LOCAL app or search "FOX LOCAL New York" on your smart TV, mobile browser or YouTube.

Fireworks near me for 4th of July

The 50th anniversary fireworks display will include the lower Hudson River, giving New Jersey viewers a chance to see the show from Jersey City. But officials have also listed several areas visitors should avoid because of closures, crowding or restricted access.

Where not to watch the Macy's fireworks

Local perspective:

Visitors should not try to watch the fireworks from Grundy Pier. Officials said Grundy Pier will not be open to the general public, and visitors should not attempt to access the pier for fireworks viewing. People should also avoid the Montgomery Street food vendor corridor unless they are attending the festival.

JERSEY CITY, NJ - MAY 8: Fireworks marking the Corporate Cruise 2026 event illuminate the sky beside the Statue of Liberty on May 8, 2026, as seen from Jersey City, New Jersey. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

Officials are warning visitors not to gather on Hudson Street near Exchange Place during peak arrival times. That area is expected to become a major pedestrian choke point, and people will be directed to keep moving toward designated viewing areas instead of stopping at intersections.

Drivers should also avoid Marin Boulevard. Officials said the road is needed for controlled vehicle access, resident access, emergency services, buses and traffic diversion. Paulus Hook internal streets will also be highly restricted for vehicles, especially around Grand Street. Officials said access points, viewing locations and transportation plans are subject to change.

Where to access Jersey City viewing areas

Big picture view:

Public viewing access points for the lower Hudson River include:

2nd Street & Hudson Street

Hudson Street & Harborside Place

Christopher Columbus Drive & Hudson Street

York Street & Hudson Street

Grand Street & Hudson Street

Washington Street & Dudley Street, in the Paulus Hook section

Essex Street & Hudson Street

Colgate Clock

ADA-accessible viewing will be available at 70 Hudson Street at the Hudson River Walkway. Emergency medical service units will be deployed throughout public viewing areas designated by local authorities.

How to get there

Public transportation is strongly recommended. PATH trains are considered the best option for getting to Jersey City viewing areas. Recommended PATH stations include:

Exchange Place PATH

Grove Street PATH

Newport PATH

Officials said visitors should expect heavy crowding at Exchange Place before and after the fireworks. Grove Street is a better alternative if Exchange Place becomes too crowded, while Newport may be a good option for people trying to avoid the densest Exchange Place crowds.

Hudson-Bergen Light Rail

The Hudson-Bergen Light Rail may also be useful, but service could be disrupted or modified near the waterfront. Relevant stations include:

Harborside

Exchange Place

Essex Street

Officials said Hudson-Bergen Light Rail service may stop operations between Harborside and Essex Street during the event period, which could require riders to walk between stations if continuing north or south.

Light Rail riders should check NJ Transit updates before traveling and be prepared to walk from Harborside, Exchange Place or Essex Street depending on service changes.

Do not drive

Driving is strongly discouraged because the event footprint will cut off many normal downtown Jersey City vehicle routes. Anyone who must drive should park outside the event footprint and walk or take transit. Possible parking areas outside the busiest zone may include:

Newport area

Journal Square area

Liberty State Park/Bergen-Lafayette side, depending on road conditions

Areas west of Marin Boulevard and outside the closure zone

Boater restrictions

For boater-viewing restrictions, Macy’s says people can call the Macy’s Marine Hotline at 212-494-4495.