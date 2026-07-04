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Macy's 4th of July Fireworks: Best viewing spots from Jersey City

By
FOX 5 NY
Jersey City
Published July 4, 2026 9:00 AM EDT
Published July 4, 2026 9:00 AM EDT

The Brief

    • Public access points along the Hudson River will offer unobstructed views of the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks.
    • Access points will be strictly monitored, and all attendees are subject to search.
    • You must leave large or obstructive items at home, including backpacks, coolers, lawn chairs, umbrellas, drones and alcohol.

JERSEY CITY, NJ - The skies above the lower Hudson River will light up in a historic spectacle to celebrate America's 250th birthday on the Fourth of July.

FOX LOCAL New York will stream live coverage of New York City fireworks and the skyline beginning at 6 p.m. To stream from anywhere, download the FOX LOCAL app or search "FOX LOCAL New York" on your smart TV, mobile browser or YouTube.

With the fireworks expanding across the lower East River, the Brooklyn Bridge, and the lower Hudson River, the views from the New Jersey waterfront are bound to be incredible. 

Fireworks near me for 4th of July

Here's everything you need to know about the official Jersey City public viewing areas:

Macy's fireworks 2026: Viewing access points

What we know:

Public viewing along the Hudson River will be managed by the Jersey City Police Department. To get the best unobstructed view of the sky, head to one of the following official access points:

  • York St. & Hudson St.
  • Grand St. & Hudson St.
  • Essex St. & Hudson St.
  • Washington St. & Dudley St. (Paulus Hook Section)
  • Colgate Clock
  • Columbus Dr. & Hudson St.
  • Hudson St. & Harborside Pl.
  • 2nd St. & Hudson St.

Dedicated ADA-accessible viewing is available at 70 Hudson Street along the Hudson River Walkway.

NYC Fourth of July fireworks: Security

What you can do:

Access points will be strictly monitored, and all attendees are subject to search. To ensure a smooth entry and avoid being turned away, leave the following items at home:

  • Alcohol
  • Backpacks
  • Blankets
  • Cigarettes
  • E-cigarettes
  • Drones
  • Duffel bags
  • Large bags
  • Large coolers
  • Large packages
  • Lawn chairs
  • Motorized scooters
  • Umbrellas
  • Weapons

Fireworks show

The backstory:

The 50th-anniversary production promises to be an unforgettable 27-minute sensory spectacle. 

If you are watching from the waterfront, expect more than 85,000 shells firing in 30 vibrant colors, a state-of-the-art laser show synchronized across the harbor and a musical score produced by Grammy and Emmy winner Jason Howland featuring a live performance by The Voice winner Alexia Jayy.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by Macy's.

Jersey CityAmerica 250