2026 NYC Lunar New Year Parade in Chinatown: Map, route and road closures

The Brief Chinatown’s annual Chinese New Year Parade and Festival is marking its 28th anniversary on Sunday. The celebration features dragon dancing, martial arts performers, colorful costumes and firecrackers. FOX 5 NY will have live coverage of the parade beginning at 1 p.m.



Chinatown’s annual Chinese New Year Parade and Festival returns on Sunday, marking its 28th anniversary this year.

FOX 5 NY will stream live coverage of the parade beginning Sunday at 1 p.m. To stream from anywhere, you can watch live in the media player above or download our app, FOX LOCAL, to watch on your smart TV or phone. Click here to download our mobile app now. You can also watch raw, un-anchored coverage of the event on our YouTube page.

What we know:

The celebration features dragon dancing, martial arts performers, colorful costumes and firecrackers.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 16: A person wears a ceremonial dragon costume in the 27th annual New York Chinese Lunar New Year parade celebrating the year of the snake during a rainstorm on February 16, 2025 in Chinatown, New York City. (Photo by Cr Expand

The parade begins at 1 p.m. at Mott and Canal streets and ends near Sara D. Roosevelt Park around 3:30 p.m. For more information on the parade route, click HERE.

Local perspective:

The following streets will be closed Sunday at the discretion of the NYPD:

Formation:

Mott Street between Broome Street and Canal Street

Hester Street between Bowery and Mulberry Street

Elizabeth Street between Broome Street and Canal Street

Route:

Mott Street between Canal Street and Chatham Square

East Broadway between Chatham Square and Forsyth Street

Eldridge Street between East Broadway and Hester Street

Hester Street between Eldridge Street and Forsyth Street

Forsyth Street between Hester Street and Grand Street

Chatham Square between Mott Street and East Broadway

Dispersal:

Forsyth Street between Grand Street and Delancy Street