8 NYC Lululemon and Alo stores hit in $56K athleisure theft spree: See latest
NEW YORK - Police are investigating the latest incident in a string of grand larcenies targeting high-end athletic wear stores across Manhattan and Brooklyn.
What we know:
The most recent theft happened March 3 just before 4 p.m. at the Lululemon on North 6th Street in Williamsburg, according to the NYPD.
Investigators say three men walked into the store, removed about $21,000 worth of clothing from a display case and casually walked out.
That same location was also targeted on Feb. 24.
Anyone with information on the Lululemon heists is asked to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.
Why you should care:
So far, police have made no arrests. The NYPD released surveillance photos showing the suspects wearing black hooded sweatshirts.
Investigators say the group is responsible for hitting eight stores in total: seven Lululemon locations and one Alo store over the past several weeks. Combined, the thieves made off with more than $56,000 worth of merchandise.
Lululemon store robbed 4 times in 2 weeks
Timeline:
A Lululemon on Fifth Avenue near West 17th Street was targeted four times in just 15 days — on Feb. 7, 12, 20 and 22, police said.
On Feb. 18, the same three men allegedly stole from an Alo store in Williamsburg. On Feb. 21, two of the suspects reportedly robbed a Lululemon in Downtown Brooklyn.
Both retail chains sell yoga-inspired clothing and are considered status brands popular in New York City and nationwide.
NYC theft stats
Local perspective:
Despite the spree, citywide retail theft is down more than 20% year to date, according to the latest NYPD statistics.
By the numbers:
However, theft is up 10.9% in the 84th Precinct, which covers Downtown Brooklyn, and up 31.2% in the 13th Precinct, which includes the southern portion of Midtown Manhattan. Retail theft is down 60.4% in the 94th Precinct, which covers Williamsburg.
No injuries were reported in any of the incidents, and police say no weapons were displayed.
Local perspective:
The Source: This report is based on information from the NYPD.