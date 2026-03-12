8 NYC Lululemon and Alo stores hit in $56K athleisure theft spree: See latest

The Brief The most recent theft happened March 3 just before 4 p.m. at the Lululemon on North 6th Street in Williamsburg, according to the NYPD. So far, police have made no arrests. The NYPD released surveillance photos showing the suspects wearing black hooded sweatshirts. Despite the spree, citywide retail theft is down more than 20% year to date, according to the latest NYPD statistics.



Police are investigating the latest incident in a string of grand larcenies targeting high-end athletic wear stores across Manhattan and Brooklyn.

What we know:

The most recent theft happened March 3 just before 4 p.m. at the Lululemon on North 6th Street in Williamsburg, according to the NYPD.

Investigators say three men walked into the store, removed about $21,000 worth of clothing from a display case and casually walked out.

That same location was also targeted on Feb. 24.

Anyone with information on the Lululemon heists is asked to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

Why you should care:

So far, police have made no arrests. The NYPD released surveillance photos showing the suspects wearing black hooded sweatshirts.

Investigators say the group is responsible for hitting eight stores in total: seven Lululemon locations and one Alo store over the past several weeks. Combined, the thieves made off with more than $56,000 worth of merchandise.

Lululemon store robbed 4 times in 2 weeks

Timeline:

A Lululemon on Fifth Avenue near West 17th Street was targeted four times in just 15 days — on Feb. 7, 12, 20 and 22, police said.

On Feb. 18, the same three men allegedly stole from an Alo store in Williamsburg. On Feb. 21, two of the suspects reportedly robbed a Lululemon in Downtown Brooklyn.

Both retail chains sell yoga-inspired clothing and are considered status brands popular in New York City and nationwide.

NYC theft stats

Local perspective:

Despite the spree, citywide retail theft is down more than 20% year to date, according to the latest NYPD statistics.

By the numbers:

However, theft is up 10.9% in the 84th Precinct, which covers Downtown Brooklyn, and up 31.2% in the 13th Precinct, which includes the southern portion of Midtown Manhattan. Retail theft is down 60.4% in the 94th Precinct, which covers Williamsburg.

No injuries were reported in any of the incidents, and police say no weapons were displayed.

Local perspective:

Anyone with information is asked to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.