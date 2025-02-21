Public reaction to the killing of Brian Thompson

The Brief UnitedHealth Group CEO Brian Thompson was murdered while heading to an investors conference on Dec. 4, 2024. Luigi Mangione was charged in the killing of Thompson. Some people online reacted to the murder of Thompson with sympathy, while others apparently had insensitive reactions.



The murder of UnitedHealth Group CEO Brian Thompson had the nation divided, with some shocked by the brazen attack, and others expressing insensitive reactions to the crime.

Thompson was shot and killed by accused killer Luigi Mangione on Dec. 4, 2024, as he was walking to an investor conference in New York City.

Federal charges against Mangione include murder and firearms counts. He made an initial appearance on the charges in December 2024. Mangione has pleaded not guilty in a New York state court to multiple counts of murder, including murder as an act of terrorism, the Associated Press reported.

Reaction to Brian Thompson’s death

In the aftermath of Brian Thompson’s murder, some expressed compassion, while others on social media had what were considered insensitive reactions to his death.

What they're saying:

Former Washington Post reporter Taylor Lorenz was among some of the people sharing their views on Thompson’s death.

Lorenz posted social media messages in Dec. 2024 appearing to discuss the murder, while implying other health insurance executives should be targeted, FOX News reported.

"And people wonder why we want these executives dead," Lorenz wrote, referencing Thompson’s death in a Bluesky post with a report about Blue Cross Blue Shield no longer covering anesthesia for the full length of some surgeries.

Comedian Bill Burr shared his thoughts on the murder of Thompson during an episode of his "Anything Better?" podcast, Men’s Journal reported.

Burr said in part, "You know what's funny, I was sitting there reading an article, and a guy was like, 'Oh my God, he's such a great guy. He had a wife and kids, and he's such a great guy,'" he said. "And then you find out, he and the other guys he's working for are getting sued for $121 million for dumping a stock, and not letting the other people know. It's like, there's your motive!"

Another person chimed in on social media posting, "Thoughts and deductibles to the family. Unfortunately my condolences are out-of-network." "Sympathy denied. Greed is considered a preexisting condition."

One user responded to that individual’s message on X commenting that "The seemingly widespread online celebration of the assassination of the UnitedHealthcare CEO makes me feel despair for humanity. I get that healthcare is broken, but these reactions are truly sick."

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz posted a statement on X in December 2024 that said, "This is horrifying news and a terrible loss for the business and health care community in Minnesota. Minnesota is sending our prayers to Brian’s family and the UnitedHealthcare team."

Poll shows some think Thompson's murder was "acceptable"

In a poll from December 2024, an alarming number of young voters said the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was "acceptable."

By the numbers:

Forty-one percent of voters between the ages of 18 and 29 found the actions of Luigi Mangione, the man suspected of killing Thompson in New York City, acceptable, according to an Emerson College poll.

However, another 40% of young voters thought Mangione’s actions were unacceptable, while 24% said his actions were "somewhat acceptable" and 17% said they were "completely acceptable."

Paulette Thompson, Brian Thompson's wife, releases statement

Paulette Thompson, Brian Thompson's wife, told FOX 9 in Minnesota via text message on Dec. 5, 2024, "We are shattered to hear about the senseless killing of our beloved Brian. Brian was an incredibly loving, generous, talented man who truly lived life to the fullest and touched so many lives. Most importantly, Brian was an incredibly loving father to our two sons and will be greatly missed. We appreciate your well wishes and request complete privacy as our family moves through this difficult time."

UnitedHealth Group's statement

In a statement on Thompson’s death, UnitedHealth Group said: "We are deeply saddened and shocked at the passing of our dear friend and colleague Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare. Brian was a highly respected colleague and friend to all who worked with him. We are working closely with the New York Police Department and ask for your patience and understanding during this difficult time. Our hearts go out to Brian’s family and all who were close to him."

Who was Brian Thompson?

The backstory:

Brian Thompson was the CEO at Minnesota-based UnitedHealth Group Inc, which provides health coverage to over 49 million Americans. He worked at the company for 20 years and led the insurance unit since 2021 after running the Medicare and retirement business.

Thompson, a married father of two sons in high school, is a graduate of the University of Iowa, and he started his career as a certified public accountant at PwC and had little name recognition beyond the healthcare industry.

UnitedHealth Group is the largest provider of Medicare Advantage plans. They privately run versions of the U.S. government’s Medicare program for people aged 65 and older. The company also sells individual insurance and administers health-insurance coverage for thousands of employers and state-and federally funded Medicaid programs, the Associated Press reported.