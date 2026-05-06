NYC renaming street 'Jack Kirby Way' in honor of famed comic book artist

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The Brief Jack Kirby, widely known as a co-creator for the Marvel Universe, will soon have a street in the Lower East Side named after him. Character Ben Grimm, more commonly known as "The Thing," grew up on "Yancy Street" – a fictional street based off a real street in the neighborhood, Delancey Street. Essex Street, which lies between Delancey and Rivington, will also be known as "Jack Kirby Way" starting on May 11.



Jack Kirby, widely known as a co-creator for the Marvel Universe, will soon have a street in the Lower East Side named after him.

‘Jack Kirby Way’

What we know:

Kirby, who was raised in the Lower East Side, is primarily known for his hand in creating Captain America and The Fantastic Four.

Character Ben Grimm, more commonly known as "The Thing," grew up on "Yancy Street" – a fictional street based off a real street in the neighborhood, Delancey Street.

Delancey Street Subway Platform, New York City, New York, USA. (Photo by: GHI/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Essex Street, which lies between Delancey and Rivington, will also be known as "Jack Kirby Way" starting on May 11.