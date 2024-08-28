Expand / Collapse search

Lottery winner! NYC resident claims $2 million Powerball prize

Published  August 28, 2024 11:41am EDT
New York City
NEW YORK CITY - NYC has another multimillionaire!

An Army veteran from New York City won a $2 million Powerball prize from a ticket purchased online at Jackpot.com, lottery officials announced.

The man's ticket matched all five Powerball white balls from the Aug. 5 drawing, even winning an extra $1 million – thanks to the Power Play feature. The numbers were 29, 42, 44, 51, and 54. The Powerball was 12.

"We are thrilled to congratulate the winner on his incredible $2 million win—the biggest to date in New York through our platform! This monumental win not only highlights the excitement of the lottery but also the ease and convenience our service provides," Akshay Khanna, CEO and co-founder of Jackpot.com, said.

What are the odds of winning the jackpot?

The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot, no matter the size, stand at about 1 in 302.6 million.

A common comparison is the odds of getting struck by lightning once in your lifetime, which stand at about one in 15,300.