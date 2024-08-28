Lottery winner! NYC resident claims $2 million Powerball prize

NYC has another multimillionaire!

An Army veteran from New York City won a $2 million Powerball prize from a ticket purchased online at Jackpot.com, lottery officials announced.

The man's ticket matched all five Powerball white balls from the Aug. 5 drawing, even winning an extra $1 million – thanks to the Power Play feature. The numbers were 29, 42, 44, 51, and 54. The Powerball was 12.

Featured article

"We are thrilled to congratulate the winner on his incredible $2 million win—the biggest to date in New York through our platform! This monumental win not only highlights the excitement of the lottery but also the ease and convenience our service provides," Akshay Khanna, CEO and co-founder of Jackpot.com, said.

What are the odds of winning the jackpot?

The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot, no matter the size, stand at about 1 in 302.6 million.

There’s a long list of rare events that are more likely than winning the Mega Millions or Powerball jackpot – you have more of a chance of becoming the president of the United States.

A common comparison is the odds of getting struck by lightning once in your lifetime, which stand at about one in 15,300.