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NYC Health Department to give Legionnaires' update after 7th death in Upper East Side cluster

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FOX 5 NY
New York City
Published July 31, 2026 8:25 AM EDT
Published July 31, 2026 8:25 AM EDT
East Village tenants rally for answers about Legionella discovery
East Village tenants rally for answers about Legionella discovery

East Village tenants rally for answers about Legionella discovery

Haven Plaza tenants say they have not been able to shower for two months after a positive test for Legionella in their water source. FOX 5 NY's Stephanie Bertini has the details. 

The Brief

    • The NYC Health Department will give an update Friday on the Legionnaires' disease cluster on the Upper East Side.
    • It comes after health officials confirmed a seventh person died in connection with the outbreak.
    • Officials remain "confident the source of the Legionella bacteria has been eliminated," because it has been 10 days since the last new case was diagnosed.

New York - The New York City Health Department is expected to give an update Friday morning on the Legionnaires' disease cluster on the Upper East Side, following the death of a seventh person who was infected

The update also comes one day after tenants at an East Village housing complex demanded answers and action over Legionella bacteria that was found in their water system. 

What we know:

NYC Health Commissioner Dr. Alister Martin, confirmed the city's seventh Legionnaires' disease death on the Upper East Side on Thursday. 

In its last update, the Health Department also said five patients remain hospitalized and that 92 people have tested positive for Legionnaires' in connection to the cluster. 

However, officials said they remain "confident the source of the Legionella bacteria has been eliminated," adding that it has been 10 days since the last new case was diagnosed. 

Related

7th person dies in connection to Legionnaires' cluster on UES
article

7th person dies in connection to Legionnaires' cluster on UES

A seventh person has died in connection to the Upper East Side cluster of Legionnaires' disease.

Local perspective:

The East Village tenants came together for a rally Thursday, saying they have not been able to shower for two months after a positive test for Legionella in the water source at Haven Plaza, an affordable housing complex.  They said it was found following two confirmed cases of Legionnaires' disease among Haven Plaza residents. 

At Thursday's rally, the tenants also said the official information they've been getting about the situation has been unclear. 

NYC health alert: Legionnaires outbreak grows as cyclospora concerns spread
NYC health alert: Legionnaires outbreak grows as cyclospora concerns spread

NYC health alert: Legionnaires outbreak grows as cyclospora concerns spread

New York City’s health commissioner joins Good Day New York with updates on two public health concerns: the Upper East Side Legionnaires’ disease outbreak, where 76 buildings have tested positive for Legionella bacteria, and a cyclospora illness linked to contaminated fruits and vegetables. Officials explain how people can be exposed, who is most at risk and what steps residents can take to stay safe.

What they're saying:

In a statement to FOX 5 NY, the Haven Plaza management team said they started a remediation program for Legionella this week, including implementing a full water treatment and disinfection plan. 

"Our tenants have been directed to not shower or use hot water this entire summer," said Dana Cruz, president of the Haven Plaza Tenants Association. 

"I think the tenants are confused with information on what's happening here versus information on what's happening on the Upper East Side," NYC Council Member Harvey Epstein said. "The tenants here are frustrated, and they're feeling like their health is at risk. They are feeling concerned, and we're here to ask the landlord and the city to work with us to do better." 

"There are people across the city who are afraid and who are concerned," Public Advocate Jumaane Williams said. "When something like this happens, we need swift action, and clear and concise information." 

"We love our neighborhood," said Kristin Ankuta, a Haven Plaza resident. "So, please give us the opportunity to take care of each other." 
 

The Source: This article contains information from the New York City Department of Health, the Haven Plaza Tenants Association and reporting by FOX 5 New York.

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