NYC Health Department to give Legionnaires' update after 7th death in Upper East Side cluster

The Brief The NYC Health Department will give an update Friday on the Legionnaires' disease cluster on the Upper East Side. It comes after health officials confirmed a seventh person died in connection with the outbreak. Officials remain "confident the source of the Legionella bacteria has been eliminated," because it has been 10 days since the last new case was diagnosed.



The New York City Health Department is expected to give an update Friday morning on the Legionnaires' disease cluster on the Upper East Side, following the death of a seventh person who was infected.

The update also comes one day after tenants at an East Village housing complex demanded answers and action over Legionella bacteria that was found in their water system.

What we know:

NYC Health Commissioner Dr. Alister Martin, confirmed the city's seventh Legionnaires' disease death on the Upper East Side on Thursday.

In its last update, the Health Department also said five patients remain hospitalized and that 92 people have tested positive for Legionnaires' in connection to the cluster.

However, officials said they remain "confident the source of the Legionella bacteria has been eliminated," adding that it has been 10 days since the last new case was diagnosed.

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Local perspective:

The East Village tenants came together for a rally Thursday, saying they have not been able to shower for two months after a positive test for Legionella in the water source at Haven Plaza, an affordable housing complex. They said it was found following two confirmed cases of Legionnaires' disease among Haven Plaza residents.

At Thursday's rally, the tenants also said the official information they've been getting about the situation has been unclear.

What they're saying:

In a statement to FOX 5 NY, the Haven Plaza management team said they started a remediation program for Legionella this week, including implementing a full water treatment and disinfection plan.

"Our tenants have been directed to not shower or use hot water this entire summer," said Dana Cruz, president of the Haven Plaza Tenants Association.

"I think the tenants are confused with information on what's happening here versus information on what's happening on the Upper East Side," NYC Council Member Harvey Epstein said. "The tenants here are frustrated, and they're feeling like their health is at risk. They are feeling concerned, and we're here to ask the landlord and the city to work with us to do better."

"There are people across the city who are afraid and who are concerned," Public Advocate Jumaane Williams said. "When something like this happens, we need swift action, and clear and concise information."

"We love our neighborhood," said Kristin Ankuta, a Haven Plaza resident. "So, please give us the opportunity to take care of each other."

