Expand / Collapse search

Funeral for U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Angel Rampersad being held Friday in Queens

By  and 
New York City
Published July 31, 2026 7:05 AM EDT
Published July 31, 2026 7:05 AM EDT
Funeral for U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Angel Rampersad to be held in Queens
Funeral for U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Angel Rampersad to be held in Queens

Funeral for U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Angel Rampersad to be held in Queens

The funeral for U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Angel Rampersad, who was killed in a Middle East attack, is being held in her hometown in Queens. FOX 5 NY's Hayley Fixler reports. 

The Brief

    • The funeral for U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Angel Rampersad will be held Friday morning in Ozone Park, Queens.
    • Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Gov. Kathy Hochul plan to attend the funeral service at the Calvary Assembly of God Church.
    • Rampersad, an Ozone Park native, was killed in action on July 17 during an Iranian strike on a military base in Jordan.

New York - The public funeral for U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Angel Rampersad will be held Friday morning in New York City. 

Rampersad, a 28-year-old from Ozone Park, Queens, was one of three U.S. military members killed in action in the Middle East two weeks ago during an Iranian strike on a military base in Jordan.

What we know:

Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Gov. Kathy Hochul plan to attend the funeral service, which is expected to start at 9 a.m. at the Calvary Assembly of God Church in Ozone Park. 

The church service will be livestreamed on Facebook.

After the service concludes around 11 a.m., a procession will lead Rampersad and her loved ones to the Long Island National Cemetery in Suffolk County, where she will be laid to rest. 

The backstory:

Rampersad's funeral comes days after a crowded vigil in her hometown, as the Ozone Park community and local officials came together to remember their hometown hero.

The Ozone Park Residents Block Association revealed a plan to petition to co-name the corner of 96th Street and 133rd Avenue in honor of Rampersad.

Related

Army soldier from Queens identified among 3 killed in Jordan attack
article

Army soldier from Queens identified among 3 killed in Jordan attack

A Queens family is in mourning following the Pentagon's announcement that a local soldier was among those killed in an Iranian strike on a military base in Jordan this past Friday.

They are also asking permission to rename P.S. 63. 

Dig deeper:

Rampersad was born in Trinidad, but lived in Queens for almost her entire life.

She enlisted in the Army about seven years ago, after finishing college. 

Related

US launches strikes to ‘swiftly punish’ Iran for deadly attacks
article

US launches strikes to ‘swiftly punish’ Iran for deadly attacks

The U.S. military launched a new round of strikes on Iran on Saturday night, aiming to "swiftly punish" the nation’s Revolutionary Guard Corps for an attack on a Jordanian base that killed two American service members.

A representative for Rampersad's family told FOX 5 NY they remain in deep mourning. 

The Source: This article includes information from the Ozone Park Residents Block Association and prior reporting by FOX 5 New York.

New York CityOzone ParkIran WarQueens