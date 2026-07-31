Funeral for U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Angel Rampersad being held Friday in Queens
New York - The public funeral for U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Angel Rampersad will be held Friday morning in New York City.
Rampersad, a 28-year-old from Ozone Park, Queens, was one of three U.S. military members killed in action in the Middle East two weeks ago during an Iranian strike on a military base in Jordan.
What we know:
Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Gov. Kathy Hochul plan to attend the funeral service, which is expected to start at 9 a.m. at the Calvary Assembly of God Church in Ozone Park.
The church service will be livestreamed on Facebook.
After the service concludes around 11 a.m., a procession will lead Rampersad and her loved ones to the Long Island National Cemetery in Suffolk County, where she will be laid to rest.
The backstory:
Rampersad's funeral comes days after a crowded vigil in her hometown, as the Ozone Park community and local officials came together to remember their hometown hero.
The Ozone Park Residents Block Association revealed a plan to petition to co-name the corner of 96th Street and 133rd Avenue in honor of Rampersad.
They are also asking permission to rename P.S. 63.
Dig deeper:
Rampersad was born in Trinidad, but lived in Queens for almost her entire life.
She enlisted in the Army about seven years ago, after finishing college.
A representative for Rampersad's family told FOX 5 NY they remain in deep mourning.
The Source: This article includes information from the Ozone Park Residents Block Association and prior reporting by FOX 5 New York.