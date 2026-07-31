Funeral for U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Angel Rampersad being held Friday in Queens

The Brief The funeral for U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Angel Rampersad will be held Friday morning in Ozone Park, Queens. Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Gov. Kathy Hochul plan to attend the funeral service at the Calvary Assembly of God Church. Rampersad, an Ozone Park native, was killed in action on July 17 during an Iranian strike on a military base in Jordan.



The public funeral for U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Angel Rampersad will be held Friday morning in New York City.

Rampersad, a 28-year-old from Ozone Park, Queens, was one of three U.S. military members killed in action in the Middle East two weeks ago during an Iranian strike on a military base in Jordan.

What we know:

Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Gov. Kathy Hochul plan to attend the funeral service, which is expected to start at 9 a.m. at the Calvary Assembly of God Church in Ozone Park.

The church service will be livestreamed on Facebook.

After the service concludes around 11 a.m., a procession will lead Rampersad and her loved ones to the Long Island National Cemetery in Suffolk County, where she will be laid to rest.

The backstory:

Rampersad's funeral comes days after a crowded vigil in her hometown, as the Ozone Park community and local officials came together to remember their hometown hero.

The Ozone Park Residents Block Association revealed a plan to petition to co-name the corner of 96th Street and 133rd Avenue in honor of Rampersad.

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They are also asking permission to rename P.S. 63.

Dig deeper:

Rampersad was born in Trinidad, but lived in Queens for almost her entire life.

She enlisted in the Army about seven years ago, after finishing college.

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A representative for Rampersad's family told FOX 5 NY they remain in deep mourning.