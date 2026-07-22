Army soldier from Queens identified among 3 killed in Jordan attack

The Brief Sgt. Angel Rampersad, 28, of Ozone Park, was identified as one of three U.S. Army soldiers killed in an Iranian strike on a military base in Jordan last Friday. U.S. Central Command completed its 11th consecutive night of strikes on Iran, while Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is asking Congress for billions of dollars in additional war funding. Trump announced that peace talks with Tehran are suspended indefinitely.



A Queens family is in mourning following the Pentagon's announcement that a local soldier was among those killed in an Iranian strike on a military base in Jordan this past Friday.

What we know:

The Department of Defense identified the soldier as Sgt. Angel Rampersad of Ozone Park. She was one of three U.S. Army soldiers who lost their lives in the attack. The 28-year-old was originally listed as missing after the July 17 attack, but officials say she had likely died in the assault.

Rampersad was a member of 1st Battalion, 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 52nd Air Defense Artillery Brigade, 10th Army Air & Missile Defense Command.

The backstory:

The deadly strike in Jordan comes amid rapidly intensifying military engagements in the region. On Wednesday, the U.S. Central Command announced that it had completed its 11th consecutive night of retaliatory strikes against Iranian targets.

As the scope of the conflict widens, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth appeared on Capitol Hill this week, urging lawmakers to approve billions of dollars in new funding to sustain the ongoing war effort.

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Dig deeper:

The escalation has effectively frozen diplomatic channels. While welcoming his Lebanese counterpart to the White House on Tuesday, President Donald Trump confirmed that peace talks with Tehran have been suspended indefinitely.

During the meeting, the president also signaled further military escalation, stating that U.S. forces could soon target an area in Iran located near one of the country's primary uranium enrichment sites.