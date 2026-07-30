7th person dies in connection to Legionnaires' cluster on UES

The Brief A seventh person has died in connection to the Upper East Side cluster of Legionnaires' disease. Dr. Alister Martin, the New York City Health Commissioner, posted the update on X earlier tonight.



A seventh person has died in connection to the Upper East Side cluster of Legionnaires' disease.

7th death connected to Legionnaires'

What we know:

Dr. Alister Martin, the New York City Health Commissioner, posted the update on X earlier tonight:

Dig deeper:

The city announced the first death associated with the cluster in Carnegie Hill and Yorkville neighborhoods earlier this month.

"While we continue to investigate cases and closely monitor those in the hospital, we have not identified anyone with new symptoms for more than a week, and we are not seeing any concerning trends in emergency department surveillance data," Martin said. "We will continue inspecting every cooling tower that tested positive and will hold accountable any owner who fails to comply with our public health laws."