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7th person dies in connection to Legionnaires' cluster on UES

By
FOX 5 NY
Health
Published July 30, 2026 5:58 PM EDT
Published July 30, 2026 5:58 PM EDT
NYC Council Speaker Menin talks primary election, Legionnaires'
NYC Council Speaker Menin talks primary election, Legionnaires'

NYC Council Speaker Menin talks primary election, Legionnaires'

New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin sits down with FOX 5 NY's political reporter Julie Menin to discuss the nature of open primaries, as well as her support to ban horse carriages in Central Park. The speaker also shares her thoughts on the city's response to a Legionnaires' disease cluster on the Upper East Side.

The Brief

    • A seventh person has died in connection to the Upper East Side cluster of Legionnaires' disease.
    • Dr. Alister Martin, the New York City Health Commissioner, posted the update on X earlier tonight.

NEW YORK - A seventh person has died in connection to the Upper East Side cluster of Legionnaires' disease.

7th death connected to Legionnaires'

What we know:

Dr. Alister Martin, the New York City Health Commissioner, posted the update on X earlier tonight:

Dig deeper:

The city announced the first death associated with the cluster in Carnegie Hill and Yorkville neighborhoods earlier this month.

NYC health alert: Legionnaires outbreak grows as cyclospora concerns spread
NYC health alert: Legionnaires outbreak grows as cyclospora concerns spread

NYC health alert: Legionnaires outbreak grows as cyclospora concerns spread

New York City’s health commissioner joins Good Day New York with updates on two public health concerns: the Upper East Side Legionnaires’ disease outbreak, where 76 buildings have tested positive for Legionella bacteria, and a cyclospora illness linked to contaminated fruits and vegetables. Officials explain how people can be exposed, who is most at risk and what steps residents can take to stay safe.

"While we continue to investigate cases and closely monitor those in the hospital, we have not identified anyone with new symptoms for more than a week, and we are not seeing any concerning trends in emergency department surveillance data," Martin said. "We will continue inspecting every cooling tower that tested positive and will hold accountable any owner who fails to comply with our public health laws."

The Source: This article includes information from a social media post made by the New York City Health Commissioner.

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