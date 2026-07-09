NYC Legionnaires’ disease cluster on Upper East Side grows to 36 cases

The Brief NYC health officials are investigating a Legionnaires’ disease cluster on the Upper East Side. The cluster includes 36 cases and 22 hospitalizations, with no deaths reported. Officials say residents can still drink tap water, shower and use air conditioners at home.



NYC health officials are investigating a community cluster of Legionnaires’ disease on the Upper East Side after 36 people became sick and 22 were hospitalized.

What we know:

The NYC Health Department said the cluster is in the Upper East Side neighborhoods of Carnegie Hill and Yorkville.

The affected ZIP codes are 10028, 10128 and 10075.

As of July 8, the Health Department reported 36 cases, 22 hospitalizations and no deaths tied to the cluster.

Officials said the cluster is not an issue with any building’s plumbing system. Residents in the affected ZIP codes can continue to drink tap water, bathe, shower, cook and use air conditioning at home.

Timeline

July 2: NYC health officials first announced they were investigating a cluster of Legionnaires’ disease on the Upper East Side after two confirmed cases were reported.

July 4: The Health Department said the cluster had grown to 14 confirmed cases. Officials also expanded the investigation area to include ZIP code 10075.

July 6: City officials said at least 23 people had been sickened in connection with the cluster.

July 8: The Health Department said the cluster had grown to 36 cases, including 22 hospitalizations and no deaths. Officials said the investigation remains focused on Carnegie Hill and Yorkville, including ZIP codes 10028, 10128 and 10075.

What is Legionnaires’ disease?

Legionnaires’ disease is a type of pneumonia caused by Legionella bacteria, which can grow in warm water.

People can become sick when they breathe in water vapor, or mist, that contains the bacteria.

The disease is not contagious, meaning it does not spread from person to person.

NYC health officials said people cannot get Legionnaires’ disease from drinking water, cooking or using air conditioning. The bacteria also does not spread through cooled air from air conditioners.

Symptoms to watch for

Symptoms can include fever, chills, muscle aches and cough.

People may also experience headaches, fatigue, loss of appetite, confusion or diarrhea.

Health officials said anyone who lives or works in the affected area, or anyone who has visited the area since late June, should contact a health care provider immediately if they develop flu-like symptoms such as cough, fever or difficulty breathing.

Who is at higher risk?

Most people exposed to Legionella bacteria do not develop Legionnaires’ disease.

People are at higher risk if they:

Are 50 or older

Smoke or vape

Have chronic lung disease

Have a weakened immune system

Take medicine that weakens the immune system

How the city investigates

The Health Department said common sources of exposure in community clusters can include cooling towers, hot tubs and spray fountains.

When multiple people in the same building get Legionnaires’ disease, the exposure is often tied to a shared plumbing system, most often hot water. Health officials said that is not the issue in this Upper East Side cluster.

Building owners in New York City are required to register cooling towers and routinely test them for Legionella.

What's next:

The Health Department is continuing to investigate the cluster.

New Yorkers who need help finding a health care provider, regardless of immigration or insurance status, can visit NYC Health + Hospitals or call 311 or 844-NYC-4NYC.