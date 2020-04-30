NYC launches COVID-19 Pet Hotline

article

Any New Yorker who needs support for their pet during the coronavirus pandemic now has a place to call that can offer help.

The NYC Pet Hotline was launched Tuesday by the New York City Emergency Management Department and the Mayor’s Office of Animal Welfare.

Operators will help mitigate people’s questions and concerns about keeping their pets, and connect them to pet relief resources including subsidized emergency veterinary care and food and supply distribution services.

“Pets and service animals are a part of our family, and we want to alleviate any concern associated with having to take care of these family members during these trying times,” said NYC Emergency Management Commissioner Deanne Criswell. “We are thankful to our task force members who have stepped up to help New Yorkers who need this service.”

Pet Hotline operators can be reached directly at 877-204-8821, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

Hotline operators can also escalate a case if a pet requires a higher level of care. The operator can coordinate the temporary placement or supplemental care of animals.

NYC’s COVID-19 pet response plan is the first of its kind in the country, according to city officials.