Labor Day, despite its name, is usually a day of rest, as well as a marker for an extended weekend.

Here's a list of what's open and what's closed on Labor Day.

Closed

Banks

Costco

FedEx

Post office

UPS

Open

Albertsons Companies stores (Pharmacies may be closed or have adjusted hours)

Aldi (Limited store hours)

Big Lots

CVS (Some locations may have reduced hours. Double check with your local CVS)

Kroger and Kroger family of companies (Dillons, Ralphs, etc.)

Sam’s Club (Closes at 6 p.m. local times)

ShopRite (Varies by store)

Target

Trader Joe’s

Walgreens (Pharmacies will be closed except for 24-hour locations. Double check with your local Walgreens)

Walmart

Whole Foods (Stores have modified hours)

Some hours may vary depending on location, so be sure to double-check with your local businesses about their holiday hours.

Labor Day meaning: When did it become a federal holiday?

Even before it was designated as a federal holiday, Labor Day was recognized by labor activists and in individual states, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

New York was the first state to introduce a bill making Labor Day a federally recognized holiday, but Oregon beat them to it by passing the first law.

It’s unclear who first proposed the holiday for workers, but there are two people who are recognized as spearheading the initiative.

Peter J. McGuire, general secretary of the Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners and co-founder of the American Federation of Labor, suggested a day to honor the laboring class in 1882, the DOL website said.

However, there are some that say Matthew Maquire, a machinist, was the first person to propose the idea.

Maguire, who later became the secretary of Local 344 of the International Association of Machinists in Paterson, New Jersey, is suggested to have proposed the holiday, also in 1882, while he served as the secretary of the Central Labor Union in New York, according to the labor department.

First Labor Day

The very first official Labor Day holiday was celebrated on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 1882, in New York City.

The Central Labor Union organized it and on June 28, 1894, President Grover Cleveland signed a law making Labor Day a federal holiday.

