Labor Day 2024 in NYC: What’s open and closed

By and Catherine Stoddard
Published  September 2, 2024 7:57am EDT
New York City
Labor Day weekend travelers hit the road

The unofficial end of summer is here and most people are opting to hop in their car and drive rather than taking a plane to get away this Labor Day weekend. FOX 5 NY's Antwan Lewis has the story.

NEW YORK CITY - Labor Day, despite its name, is usually a day of rest, as well as a marker for an extended weekend. 

Here's a list of what's open and what's closed on Labor Day. 

Closed

  • Banks
  • Costco
  • FedEx
  • Post office
  • UPS

Open

  • Albertsons Companies stores (Pharmacies may be closed or have adjusted hours)
  • Aldi (Limited store hours)
  • Big Lots
  • CVS (Some locations may have reduced hours. Double check with your local CVS)
  • Kroger and Kroger family of companies (Dillons, Ralphs, etc.)
  • Sam’s Club (Closes at 6 p.m. local times)
  • ShopRite (Varies by store)
  • Target
  • Trader Joe’s
  • Walgreens (Pharmacies will be closed except for 24-hour locations. Double check with your local Walgreens)
  • Walmart
  • Whole Foods (Stores have modified hours)

Some hours may vary depending on location, so be sure to double-check with your local businesses about their holiday hours. 

Labor Day meaning: When did it become a federal holiday? 

Even before it was designated as a federal holiday, Labor Day was recognized by labor activists and in individual states, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

New York was the first state to introduce a bill making Labor Day a federally recognized holiday, but Oregon beat them to it by passing the first law. 

It’s unclear who first proposed the holiday for workers, but there are two people who are recognized as spearheading the initiative. 

Labor Day 2024: NYC weather forecast

FOX 5 NY's Mike Woods has the details.

Peter J. McGuire, general secretary of the Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners and co-founder of the American Federation of Labor, suggested a day to honor the laboring class in 1882, the DOL website said. 

However, there are some that say Matthew Maquire, a machinist, was the first person to propose the idea. 

Maguire, who later became the secretary of Local 344 of the International Association of Machinists in Paterson, New Jersey, is suggested to have proposed the holiday, also in 1882, while he served as the secretary of the Central Labor Union in New York, according to the labor department.

First Labor Day

The very first official Labor Day holiday was celebrated on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 1882, in New York City. 

The Central Labor Union organized it and on June 28, 1894, President Grover Cleveland signed a law making Labor Day a federal holiday. 

The FOX Digital Team helped contribute to this report.