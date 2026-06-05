MSG outdoor watch party returns for Knicks Game 2 tonight
NEW YORK CITY - The party is back on for Game 2 outside the Garden!
MSG outdoor watch party returns
What we know:
The outdoor watch party at Madison Square Garden is returning for Game 2 of the NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs.
"Head to Plaza33 outside MSG to catch Game 2 of The Finals surrounded by the most passionate Knicks fans!" the release said.
Gates will open at 7 p.m. ET.
How to watch the Knicks game tonight? Official bar takeover locations
Local perspective:
The Knicks have also listed official playoff bar takeover locations for fans looking to watch with full sound.
Manhattan
- Amity Hall – 80 W. 3rd Street
- Barrow Street Alehouse – 15 Barrow Street
- Crompton Ale House – 159 W. 26th Street
- Goldie's Tavern – 135 W. 30th Street
- Harlem Tavern – 2153 Frederick Douglass Blvd.
- Hurley's – 232 W. 48th Street
- Inwood Bar & Grill – 4892 Broadway
- Jack Doyle's – 240 W. 35th Street
- John Sullivan's – 210 W. 35th Street
- Legends Bar – 6 W. 33rd Street
- MacDougal Street Alehouse – 122 MacDougal Street
- Mustang Harry's – 352 7th Avenue
- Penn 6 – 132 W. 31st Street
- Rocco's – 1 W. 3rd Street
- SoHo Room – 203 Spring Street
- Stout Penn Station – 215 W. 35th Street
- Tailor Public House – 505 8th Avenue
- Tavern on Reade – 59 Reade Street
- The Celly – 332 9th Avenue
- Ulysses – 58 Stone Street
Brooklyn
- BK Backyard – 151 Banker Street
Queens
- Break Bar – 32-04 Broadway
- One Station Plaza – 21310 41st Avenue
- Pig Beach BBQ – 35-37 36th Street
- Rivercrest – 33-15 Ditmars Blvd.
The Bronx
- Last Stop Bar – 5977 Broadway
- Rambling House – 4292 Katonah Avenue
Staten Island
- Jimmy Max – 280 Watchogue Road