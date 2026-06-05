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MSG outdoor watch party returns for Knicks Game 2 tonight

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FOX 5 NY
New York Knicks
Published June 5, 2026 10:12 AM EDT
Published June 5, 2026 10:12 AM EDT
MSG outdoor watch party returns for Knicks Game 2
MSG outdoor watch party returns for Knicks Game 2

MSG outdoor watch party returns for Knicks Game 2

The party is back on for Game 2 outside the Garden! FOX 5 NY's Dan Bowens breaks the news.

The Brief

    • The outdoor watch party at Madison Square Garden has returned for Game 2.
    • "Head to Plaza33 outside MSG to catch Game 2 of The Finals surrounded by the most passionate Knicks fans!" the release said.
    • Gates will open at 7 p.m. ET.

NEW YORK CITY - The party is back on for Game 2 outside the Garden!

MSG outdoor watch party returns

What we know:

The outdoor watch party at Madison Square Garden is returning for Game 2 of the NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs.

"Head to Plaza33 outside MSG to catch Game 2 of The Finals surrounded by the most passionate Knicks fans!" the release said.

Gates will open at 7 p.m. ET. 

How to watch the Knicks game tonight? Official bar takeover locations

Local perspective:

The Knicks have also listed official playoff bar takeover locations for fans looking to watch with full sound.

Manhattan

  • Amity Hall – 80 W. 3rd Street
  • Barrow Street Alehouse – 15 Barrow Street
  • Crompton Ale House – 159 W. 26th Street
  • Goldie's Tavern – 135 W. 30th Street
  • Harlem Tavern – 2153 Frederick Douglass Blvd.
  • Hurley's – 232 W. 48th Street
  • Inwood Bar & Grill – 4892 Broadway
  • Jack Doyle's – 240 W. 35th Street
  • John Sullivan's – 210 W. 35th Street
  • Legends Bar – 6 W. 33rd Street
  • MacDougal Street Alehouse – 122 MacDougal Street
  • Mustang Harry's – 352 7th Avenue
  • Penn 6 – 132 W. 31st Street
  • Rocco's – 1 W. 3rd Street
  • SoHo Room – 203 Spring Street
  • Stout Penn Station – 215 W. 35th Street
  • Tailor Public House – 505 8th Avenue
  • Tavern on Reade – 59 Reade Street
  • The Celly – 332 9th Avenue
  • Ulysses – 58 Stone Street

Brooklyn

  • BK Backyard – 151 Banker Street

Queens

  • Break Bar – 32-04 Broadway
  • One Station Plaza – 21310 41st Avenue
  • Pig Beach BBQ – 35-37 36th Street
  • Rivercrest – 33-15 Ditmars Blvd.

The Bronx

  • Last Stop Bar – 5977 Broadway
  • Rambling House – 4292 Katonah Avenue

Staten Island

  • Jimmy Max – 280 Watchogue Road

The Source

    • This article includes information sourced from the NYPD, the NBA and the New York Knicks.
New York Knicks