MSG outdoor watch party returns for Knicks Game 2 tonight

The Brief The outdoor watch party at Madison Square Garden has returned for Game 2. "Head to Plaza33 outside MSG to catch Game 2 of The Finals surrounded by the most passionate Knicks fans!" the release said. Gates will open at 7 p.m. ET.



The party is back on for Game 2 outside the Garden!

MSG outdoor watch party returns

What we know:

The outdoor watch party at Madison Square Garden is returning for Game 2 of the NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs.

"Head to Plaza33 outside MSG to catch Game 2 of The Finals surrounded by the most passionate Knicks fans!" the release said.

Gates will open at 7 p.m. ET.

How to watch the Knicks game tonight? Official bar takeover locations

Local perspective:

The Knicks have also listed official playoff bar takeover locations for fans looking to watch with full sound.

Manhattan

Amity Hall – 80 W. 3rd Street

Barrow Street Alehouse – 15 Barrow Street

Crompton Ale House – 159 W. 26th Street

Goldie's Tavern – 135 W. 30th Street

Harlem Tavern – 2153 Frederick Douglass Blvd.

Hurley's – 232 W. 48th Street

Inwood Bar & Grill – 4892 Broadway

Jack Doyle's – 240 W. 35th Street

John Sullivan's – 210 W. 35th Street

Legends Bar – 6 W. 33rd Street

MacDougal Street Alehouse – 122 MacDougal Street

Mustang Harry's – 352 7th Avenue

Penn 6 – 132 W. 31st Street

Rocco's – 1 W. 3rd Street

SoHo Room – 203 Spring Street

Stout Penn Station – 215 W. 35th Street

Tailor Public House – 505 8th Avenue

Tavern on Reade – 59 Reade Street

The Celly – 332 9th Avenue

Ulysses – 58 Stone Street

Brooklyn

BK Backyard – 151 Banker Street

Queens

Break Bar – 32-04 Broadway

One Station Plaza – 21310 41st Avenue

Pig Beach BBQ – 35-37 36th Street

Rivercrest – 33-15 Ditmars Blvd.

The Bronx

Last Stop Bar – 5977 Broadway

Rambling House – 4292 Katonah Avenue

Staten Island

Jimmy Max – 280 Watchogue Road