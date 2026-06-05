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Knicks vs Spurs Game 2: NYC watch parties, bar takeover locations and more

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FOX 5 NY
New York Knicks
Published June 5, 2026 8:38 AM EDT
Published June 5, 2026 8:38 AM EDT
MSG outdoor watch party returns for Knicks Game 2
MSG outdoor watch party returns for Knicks Game 2

MSG outdoor watch party returns for Knicks Game 2

The party is back on for Game 2 outside the Garden! FOX 5 NY's Dan Bowens breaks the news.

The Brief

    • With the Knicks' Game 2 watch party at Madison Square Garden selling out, fans can still try to attend the official SummerStage watch party on a first-come, first-served basis.
    • The Knicks also listed official playoff bar takeover locations across the Tri-State area.
    • Game 2 tips off at 8:30 p.m. ET.

NEW YORK CITY - The Knicks' Game 2 watch party at Madison Square Garden sold out almost immediately on Thursday, but fortunately for Knicks fans, there are several different ways to watch the game with other New Yorkers.

Knicks watch party near me

SummerStage Watch Party

The Knicks’ official watch party page says the SummerStage event is at capacity and the form is not open to new submissions. However, the page also says guests will be welcomed on a first-come, first-served basis and walk-ins are welcomed.

Madison Square Garden Watch Party

The watch party is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. at Madison Square Garden. 

Knicks watch party outside Madison Square Garden
Knicks watch party outside Madison Square Garden

Knicks watch party outside Madison Square Garden

FOX 5 NY's Jennifer Williams and Antwan Lewis are reporting live.

Fans who missed out on MSG tickets can still look to the Knicks’ official SummerStage watch party and official playoff bar takeover locations.

How to watch the Knicks game tonight? Official bar takeover locations

Local perspective:

The Knicks have also listed official playoff bar takeover locations for fans looking to watch with full sound.

Manhattan

  • Amity Hall – 80 W. 3rd Street
  • Barrow Street Alehouse – 15 Barrow Street
  • Crompton Ale House – 159 W. 26th Street
  • Goldie's Tavern – 135 W. 30th Street
  • Harlem Tavern – 2153 Frederick Douglass Blvd.
  • Hurley's – 232 W. 48th Street
  • Inwood Bar & Grill – 4892 Broadway
  • Jack Doyle's – 240 W. 35th Street
  • John Sullivan's – 210 W. 35th Street
  • Legends Bar – 6 W. 33rd Street
  • MacDougal Street Alehouse – 122 MacDougal Street
  • Mustang Harry's – 352 7th Avenue
  • Penn 6 – 132 W. 31st Street
  • Rocco's – 1 W. 3rd Street
  • SoHo Room – 203 Spring Street
  • Stout Penn Station – 215 W. 35th Street
  • Tailor Public House – 505 8th Avenue
  • Tavern on Reade – 59 Reade Street
  • The Celly – 332 9th Avenue
  • Ulysses – 58 Stone Street

Brooklyn

  • BK Backyard – 151 Banker Street

Queens

  • Break Bar – 32-04 Broadway
  • One Station Plaza – 21310 41st Avenue
  • Pig Beach BBQ – 35-37 36th Street
  • Rivercrest – 33-15 Ditmars Blvd.

The Bronx

  • Last Stop Bar – 5977 Broadway
  • Rambling House – 4292 Katonah Avenue

Staten Island

  • Jimmy Max – 280 Watchogue Road

The Source

    • This article includes information from the NBA's official website, as well as the New York Knicks.
New York Knicks