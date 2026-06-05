Knicks vs Spurs Game 2: NYC watch parties, bar takeover locations and more
NEW YORK CITY - The Knicks' Game 2 watch party at Madison Square Garden sold out almost immediately on Thursday, but fortunately for Knicks fans, there are several different ways to watch the game with other New Yorkers.
Knicks watch party near me
SummerStage Watch Party
The Knicks’ official watch party page says the SummerStage event is at capacity and the form is not open to new submissions. However, the page also says guests will be welcomed on a first-come, first-served basis and walk-ins are welcomed.
Madison Square Garden Watch Party
The watch party is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. at Madison Square Garden.
Fans who missed out on MSG tickets can still look to the Knicks’ official SummerStage watch party and official playoff bar takeover locations.
How to watch the Knicks game tonight? Official bar takeover locations
Local perspective:
The Knicks have also listed official playoff bar takeover locations for fans looking to watch with full sound.
Manhattan
- Amity Hall – 80 W. 3rd Street
- Barrow Street Alehouse – 15 Barrow Street
- Crompton Ale House – 159 W. 26th Street
- Goldie's Tavern – 135 W. 30th Street
- Harlem Tavern – 2153 Frederick Douglass Blvd.
- Hurley's – 232 W. 48th Street
- Inwood Bar & Grill – 4892 Broadway
- Jack Doyle's – 240 W. 35th Street
- John Sullivan's – 210 W. 35th Street
- Legends Bar – 6 W. 33rd Street
- MacDougal Street Alehouse – 122 MacDougal Street
- Mustang Harry's – 352 7th Avenue
- Penn 6 – 132 W. 31st Street
- Rocco's – 1 W. 3rd Street
- SoHo Room – 203 Spring Street
- Stout Penn Station – 215 W. 35th Street
- Tailor Public House – 505 8th Avenue
- Tavern on Reade – 59 Reade Street
- The Celly – 332 9th Avenue
- Ulysses – 58 Stone Street
Brooklyn
- BK Backyard – 151 Banker Street
Queens
- Break Bar – 32-04 Broadway
- One Station Plaza – 21310 41st Avenue
- Pig Beach BBQ – 35-37 36th Street
- Rivercrest – 33-15 Ditmars Blvd.
The Bronx
- Last Stop Bar – 5977 Broadway
- Rambling House – 4292 Katonah Avenue
Staten Island
- Jimmy Max – 280 Watchogue Road