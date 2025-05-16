Game 6 at MSG: Knicks again look to advance to ECF with win over Celtics

The Brief The Knicks could advance to the Eastern Conference Finals with a win over the Celtics. Game 6 at Madison Square Garden is scheduled for 8 p.m. You can watch it on ESPN. If the Knicks win, the conference finals would begin next Wednesday at Madison Square Garden.



The New York Knicks have another chance to punch a ticket to their first Eastern Conference Finals appearance in 25 years with a win on Friday night over the Boston Celtics.

Where is the Knicks game tonight?

Game 6 at the world's most famous arena is scheduled for 8 p.m. You can watch it on ESPN.

The Celtics defeated the Knicks 127-102 in the last matchup on Wednesday, avoiding elimination for at least another game. Derrick White led the Celtics with 34 points, and Josh Hart led the Knicks with 24.

The Celtics must win on Friday to extend their series. If that happens, Game 7 would be Monday at 8 p.m. in Boston. That game would air on TNT. If the Knicks close out the series on Friday, the conference finals would begin next Wednesday at Madison Square Garden.

Potential Knicks vs. Pacers preview

Looking ahead, it would be the fourth time New York and Indiana have met in a conference final. The Knicks won in 1994 and 1999, while the Pacers won in 2000. New York took two of three games in the regular season.