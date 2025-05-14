Knicks look to advance to Eastern Conference Finals with with over Celtics

The Brief The Knicks could advance to the Eastern Conference Finals with a win over the Celtics. Game 5 in Boston is scheduled for 7 p.m. You can watch it on TNT. The Celtics will be without star Jayson Tatum, who had surgery on Tuesday to repair his ruptured right Achilles.



The New York Knicks will look to punch a ticket to their first Eastern Conference Finals appearance in 25 years with a win on Wednesday night over the Boston Celtics.

Where is the Knicks game tonight?

Game 5 in Boston is scheduled for 7 p.m. You can watch it on TNT.

The Celtics will be without star Jayson Tatum, who had surgery on Tuesday to repair his ruptured right Achilles — meaning his season is over. The Celtics must win on Wednesday to extend their series.

If the Knicks close out the series on Wednesday, the conference finals will begin on Monday at Madison Square Garden. If it gets extended, Game 1 would be on May 21 with Indiana on the road.

Looking ahead, it would be the fourth time New York and Indiana have met in a conference final. The Knicks won in 1994 and 1999, while the Pacers won in 2000. New York took two of three games in the regular season.