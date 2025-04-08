Sing along with Broadway stars at this NYC karaoke bar

The Brief Monday's are when Broadway hits one particular karaoke bar in New York City. Harry Whelchel is the brains behind the idea that he came up with at a company karaoke night. "Within five days, I had about 300 people that said they want to do karaoke with Broadway singers," Whelchel said.



Monday's are when the big Broadway voices come out and the lyrics go up at Baby Grand on the Lower East Side.

The backstory:

They’re having a good time singing with the stars, the Broadway stars, thanks to Harry Whelchel – the brains behind the idea that he came up with at a company karaoke night.

"In the days after, I said this was amazing as somebody new to the city," Whelchel said. "I bet you guys get booked to do this all the time, and she said twice in five years."

He saw Chelsea Turbin that night. You may know her from Broadway's "Little Shop of Horrors."

"Does this exist and instantly my brain just exploded, and I was like, ‘no it does not exist yet.’ And it just kind of went from there," Turbin said.

She, as well as performers with great voices and engaging energy, could make the idea a hit on the Lower East Side.

What they're saying:

Now, their mailing list has thousands of names and every Monday, New Yorkers from nearly every background come and sing their favorite Broadway tunes with their favorite Broadway stars.

"I get to be singing on a Monday night when otherwise I wouldn’t, or I would be doing some other flexible side gig." — Chelsea Turbin

"The guests get to pick the songs, and then they do duets with them, they do harmonies, they do backup," Whelchel said. "Sometimes they do some group songs and everyone can sing along, and it's a nice fun mix," Whelchel added.

A fun mix with benefits for both those who come out and participate, as well as the performers themselves.

What you can do:

If you feel compelled and want to sing with some Broadway stars, join the mailing list at singwiththestars.com.