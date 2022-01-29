NYC job postings will include salary range

article

Increased transparency is coming to job postings in New York City.

Under a new law that begins in May, companies will be required to list the minimum and maximum salaries whenever they post a job opening.

The measure was put in place to address gender pay gaps by providing more transparency around pay.

Remote job listings in New York City skyrocket

Remote job listings in New York City have skyrocketed over in the last year, nearly quadrupling as more workers say they do not wish to return to the cubicle.

