Flight diverts to NYC airport after passengers are served spoiled food

A Delta flight from Detroit to Amsterdam was diverted to JFK Airport in NYC after passengers were served spoiled food, airline officials said.

The red-eye flight took off from Detroit on Tuesday around 11 p.m. and landed in New York on Wednesday at 4 a.m., "after reports that a portion of the Main Cabin in-flight meal service were spoiled," a Delta spokesperson said in a statement.

According to the FDNY, emergency medical responders met the flight and treated 12 passengers.

It was not clear how many of the flight's 277 passengers ate the spoiled food. Delta said it would investigate.

"This is not the service Delta is known for, and we sincerely apologize to our customers for the inconvenience and delay in their travels," the Delta spokesperson said.

The Associated Press wire services helped contribute to this report.