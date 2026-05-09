Japan Parade NYC 2026: Route, time, street closures

The Brief New York City's Japan Parade makes its return this weekend – here's everything to know for those interested in joining the celebration. Japan Parade NYC, which was first held in 2007 as a different kind of event, celebrates "the local communities, shared heritages and cherished cultures of the Japanese-American people of New York." The first parade, held in 2022, featured George Takei as the Grand Marshal.



New York City's Japan Parade makes its return this weekend – here's everything to know for those interested in joining the celebration.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 14: A parade participant attends the Inaugural Japan Parade on May 14, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

Japan Parade NYC 2026

What we know:

Japan Parade NYC, which was first held in 2007 as a different kind of event, celebrates "the local communities, shared heritages and cherished cultures of the Japanese-American people of New York."

The first parade, held in 2022, featured George Takei as the Grand Marshal.

Organizers of the event list these points as their objectives in holding the parade:

Celebrating and promoting cultural exchange and friendship between the United States and Japan

Showing the local Japanese and Japanese American community’s appreciation towards New York City

Strengthening ties and demonstrating solidarity within the local Japanese-American community

Route, time, street closures

Local perspective:

The parade will kick off at 81st Street and Central Park West at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 9.

The Grand Marshal of this year's parade will be Acky Bright, a famous manga artist.

Listed below are the streets that will be closed this Saturday:

Central Park West between 66th and 81st Street

Central Park West between 81st and 86th Street

81st to 85th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue