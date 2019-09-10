NYC is most expensive city for dating: Study

Dating and maintaining relationships isn't cheap—especially in the city that never sleeps.

According to a recent study, the average cost of a date in the United States is roughly $100, but New York tops the list as the most expensive, as dates will set back with a whopping average of almost $300.

According to Jennifer Zucher of Project Soulmate, a first date should be 1-2 drinks max and the average should be $150.00 per couple with an activity involved, because dates should be about shared interests—not about showing off.

"I think they're also considering people who go extravagant on first dates like a Knicks game or a Broadway show," says Zucher of the study. "They're trying to impress the guy or girl—that's probably what it is."

New Jersey was the second most expensive state for dates.