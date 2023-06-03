NYC Irish pub closes after 43 years in Midtown

Rosie O’Grady’s at 7th Avenue and West 52nd Street in Midtown is closing its doors after 43 years.

July 1st will be the restaurant's last day in business.

Owner Mike Carty says staying in business is no longer possible.

"We are getting emails from all over the world," Carty said.

The steak and seafood restaurant is loved by both tourists and locals.

Neil Diamond has been coming for more than two decades.

"It honestly broke my heart," Diamond said in reaction to the closure.

"After working with Rosie O’Grady’s for several years to address millions in unpaid rent, they decided to abandon the lease. We will now look for another tenant to fill this important space on 7th Avenue." — SL Green, property owner

According to the owner, the restaurant just couldn't seem to stay afloat after the pandemic.

He says the rent is over 3 million a year, and they cannot seem to catch up. Carty also told Fox 5 News that an agreement on partial rent payment with the landlord fell through.