NYC indoor dining resumes Friday at 25 percent capacity

Beginning Friday, restaurant patrons in New York City will finally have the option to hang up their winter gear and come inside for a bite to eat as indoor dining in the city will resume at 25% capacity.

While the change is just in time for Valentine's Day on Sunday, the move hasn't pleased all restaurant owners, many of whom argue that the 10 p.m. curfew and the limited seating capacity will still make it hard for them to make ends meet.

Whether New Yorkers be willing to sit down and eat is unknown, but restauranteurs are taking extra steps to allow people to have a safe dining experience for Valentine's Day.

"This is home to a lot of people," said Massimo Lusardi, owner of UVA on the Upper East Side. "We're able to have our loyal customers get their home back."