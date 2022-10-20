NYC ice skating rinks opening for the season

Image 1 of 4 ▼ The Rink at Rockefeller Center in 2020. (Courtesy of Tishman Speyer)

Every year, outdoor ice-skating rinks draw thousands of locals and tourists seeking a festive, pleasantly chilly, and memorable New York City experience.

Several rinks made famous in classic and modern movies and TV shows are set to open for the 2022–2023 season in the coming weeks. Here are three in Manhattan; more to come soon.

CENTRAL PARK

Wollman Rink in Central Park opens for ice-skating on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022.

To celebrate the start of the season, skating and skate rental will be free to visitors on the first day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The rink will also feature on-ice performances, a live DJ, skating clinic classes, ice sculpture carving, and food demonstrations.

Tickets or season passes are required from Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, through Wednesday, March 15, 2023. Wollman Rink offers ice-skating lessons and special programs.

New this season, Wollman Rink is collaborating with Culture Pass to offer batches of free tickets available online; 60% of the tickets will be reserved for New Yorkers from underserved ZIP codes.

Culture Pass is a program that offers free admission to many cultural institutions in the city. To participate in Culture Pass, you must have a library card from the Brooklyn Public Library, New York Public Library, or Queens Public Library.

The rink is located near the southeast corner of Central Park. The closest entrance is at 59th Street and 6th Avenue.

BRYANT PARK

The ice-skating rink at the Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park will be open from Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, through Sunday, March 5, 2023.

Admission to the rink is free, but you have to reserve a session in advance either with skate rental or without if you have your own skates.

While you're waiting for your skate session to start, you can check out the Winter Village's holiday shops and food vendors.

Bryant Park is located between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue and between 40th Street and 42nd Street in Midtown. The park has several entrances along those streets.

ROCKEFELLER CENTER

Arguably the most famous ice-skating rink in the country, the Rink at Rockefeller Center opens on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, for its 86th season. For many skaters, the big draw here is the opportunity to skate under the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree when it is on display over the holidays.

Tickets include admission and skate rental; prices vary by day and time. The Rink also offers group and private lessons.

The rink is located at Rockefeller Plaza between 49th Street and 50th Street in Midtown.

—

Several more outdoor ice-skating rinks are expected to open for the season, including in Prospect Park in Brooklyn and Cloves Lake Park on Staten Island. This story will be updated when information on those rinks becomes available.

You can also check out World Ice Arena, an indoor ice-skating rink open year-round in Flushing Meadows–Corona Park in Queens. (Yes, you can ice-skate in July if you want!)