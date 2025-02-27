This NYC ice cream shop won’t tell you what flavor until you taste it

The Brief NYC's first roulette ice cream shop has opened in the East Village, making dessert a game of chance. Customers won't know what flavor they're going to get until they take their first bite. At the kiosk, there is only one option for customers called "surprise flavor".



A new ice cream shop in New York City is making dessert a game of chance!

About Surprise Scoop:

Surprise Scoop in the East Village is billed as the world’s first flavored roulette ice cream shop—you won’t know what flavor you’re getting until you take your first bite.

"The concept here at Surprise Scoop is a roulette ice cream shop where you come in, and you're looking for ice cream, but you're kind of open to what you can get and that's exactly what we specialize in. We're going to give you something special," Jackie Luu, co-founder of Surprise Scoop, said.

How does it work?

What they're saying:

Here's how it works: When customers walk in, they will place their order at the kiosk.

However, there's only one option, which is "surprise flavor". Then you will enter your payment and wait for your order to be announced.

When your orders up, it comes out of this mystery box and that's when the flavor guessing starts.