NYC hospitals preparing to administer COVID vaccine booster shots

The delta variant of the coronavirus is driving new cases nationwide to the point that health officials are saying the most vulnerable may need a little help to stay protected.

A pop-up vaccination site in Industry City, Brooklyn on Thursday was sponsored by Maimonides Medical Center and the Brooklyn Nets.

Jackie Wilson, Executive Director of Inclusion and Diversity for the Nets, called it a full-court press to protect New Yorkers.

"Everyone who gets vaccinated today will receive one ticket to an upcoming nets game and a $200 gift certificate for an Industry City retailer," Wilson said.

As vaccine drives continue across the country, medical experts are now recommending an additional COVID-19 booster shot for vaccinated Americans with weakened immune systems.

Health experts say with the highly contagious Delta variant spreading quickly across the country several immunocompromised adults are still vulnerable to covid even after vaccination. This includes those with cancer and some organ transplant patients.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

The FDA is expected to amend the emergency use authorization for both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines which would allow those with compromised immune systems to get a third dose of the shot. This is an estimated 3 million Americans and many hospitals are prepping for the influx of possible third-dose patients.

Advertisement

Maimonides physician Dr. Jenny Tsang-Quinn told Fox 5 that "we're already planning for it. We are anxious to make sure that our community members are protected against covid 19. Those who are immunocompromised sometimes have a harder time fighting off diseases and so it's really important to get them an extra layer of protection."