NYC homicide rate on the rise

A violent shootout in Crown Heights, Brooklyn over the weekend marks New York City’s second quadruple homicide in just one week.

Four people were killed and another three were injured in the shooting at an illegal gambling club on Saturday morning.

No arrests have been made, and sources tell FOX5 there’s no clear suspect, but the shootout appears to have stemmed from a gambling dispute.

Police have identified the victims as Terence Bishop, Dominick Wimbush, Chester Goode and John Thomas, all from Brooklyn

It comes exactly one week after a homeless man in Chinatown allegedly beat four other men to death while they slept.

Both incidents threaten the NYPD’s highly touted murder reduction.

The killings in the Brooklyn social club brings the city’s homicide tally up to at least 257 this year, nine more than the 248 homicides logged at the end of October last year.