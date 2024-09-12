Man, 74, killed while crossing street in NYC hit-and-run

The NYPD is searching for the vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Brooklyn.

It happened on Wednesday just before 9 p.m. in the Bay Ridge section.

The incident happened near Ridge Avenue in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, the NYPD said.

According to police, a 74-year-old man was crossing Ridge Avenue when he was struck by a white SUV. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Surveillance video captured the fatal hit-and-run.

The victim's ID is pending family notification.