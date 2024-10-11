FDNY shuts down NYC haunted house, calling it a 'death trap'

The FDNY is shutting down a haunted house in Queens, with the fire commissioner calling it a "death trap."

According to its website, "A Haunting In Hollis", located on the corner of Hollis Avenue and 212th St., offers a maze and escape room with live actors and overnight stays.

But the attraction has been shut down by the FDNY and the Department of Buildings, citing a number of violations. A real-life horror is how the authorities describe it.

On Saturday, inspectors showed up and once inside, found numerous hazards at the private dwelling, including blocked exits, holes in the walls and floors, and electrical issues.

The FDNY told FOX 5 NY that "all of the conditions and violations required immediate action as they posed Life Safety Hazards that could have been tragic if there was a fire at this location." The Department of Buildings issued a full vacate order.

According to neighbors, the haunted house has been around for a few years, and every Halloween, it's a hit with crowds lining up to get inside.