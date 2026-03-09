2026 United Airlines NYC Half: Race start time, street closures, history

The Brief This year's NYC Half Marathon will commence around 7 a.m. this Sunday, March 15. Here's everything to know about the upcoming race.



2026 United Airlines NYC Half

What we know:

The first waves of runners in the 2026 United Airlines NYC Half will start their race at around 7 a.m. on March 15.

Over 30,000 runners are set to participate in this year's half marathon. The course is 13.1 miles long, and runs from Prospect Park to Central Park.

Participants will not only traverse the Brooklyn Bridge, but they will also run through Times Square.

NEW YORK, US - MARCH 19: Athletes and participants compete in the 2023 United Airlines NYC Half Marathon held on the streets of New York City, United States on march 19, 2023. More than 25,000 athletes and participants competed in the annual 13.1-mil Expand

The finish line will close at 1:30 p.m., approximately 4 hours and 30 minutes after the final participant crosses the start line.

Street closures

The nonprofit New York Road Runners reports that the following streets in Brooklyn will be closed the day of the half marathon.

12 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Eastern Parkway (south service road) from Washington Avenue to Franklin Avenue

Eastern Parkway (north service road) from Underhill Avenue to Bedford Avenue

Eastern Parkway from Grand Army Plaza to Bedford Avenue

12 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Union Street from Classon Avenue to Franklin Avenue

President Street from Classon Avenue to Franklin Avenue

Carroll Street from Washington Avenue to Franklin Avenue

Crown Street from Washington Avenue to Franklin Avenue

Montgomery Street from Washington Avenue to Franklin Avenue

Sullivan Pl. from Washington Avenue to Franklin Avenue

12 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Washington Avenue from Eastern Parkway to Carroll Street

12 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Classon Avenue from Eastern Parkway to President Street

President ST from Classon Avenue to Franklin Avenue

4 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Empire Blvd. from Flatbush Avenue to Bedford Avenue

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 19: Jacob Kiplimo of Uganda crosses the finish line to win the Mens United Airlines NYC Half Marathon on March 19, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

5:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Flatbush Avenue (south side) from Eastern Parkway to Ocean Avenue/Empire Blvd.

Flatbush Avenue (north side) from Grand Army Plaza to Atlantic Avenue

Park Avenue (westbound) from Navy Street to Tillary Street

Tillary Street from Adams Street / Brooklyn Bridge Blvd. to Gold Street

Tillary Street (eastbound) from Cadman Plaza to Adams Street

Adams Street / Brooklyn Bridge Blvd. (northbound) from Fulton Street to Brooklyn Bridge

Jay Street (northbound) from Willoughby Street to Tillary Street

Jay Street (southbound) from Sands Street to Tillary Street

Manhattan Bridge / Flatbush Avenue Extension (southbound) from Flatbush Avenue to Tillary Street

Pearl Street (southbound) from Prospect Street to Sands Street

Jay Street and Sands Street (westbound) to Brooklyn Bridge

Westbound BQE at Tillary Street (exit 29) – entrance/exit ramps

Eastbound BQE at Tillary Street (exit 29B) – entrance/exit ramps

Eastbound BQE at Cadman Plaza (both sides) (exit 28A)

Eastbound BQE at Brooklyn Bridge (exit 28B)

5:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

Flatbush Avenue from Atlantic Avenue to Tillary Street

6 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Washington Avenue from Carroll Street to Empire Blvd.

Empire Blvd. from Washington Avenue to Flatbush Avenue

Flatbush Avenue from Empire Blvd. to Grand Army Plaza

May 18, 2019: The 2019 Popular Brooklyn Half Marathon passes by Grand Army Plaza. (Photo by Steven Ryan for New York Road Runners/Getty Images)

These Manhattan streets will also be closed the day of the race.

3 a.m. to 1 p.m.

43rd Street between 7th Avenue and 6th Avenue

44th Street between 7th Avenue and 6th Avenue

45th Street between 7th Avenue and 6th Avenue

46th Street between 7th Avenue and 6th Avenue

4:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

7th Avenue from 42nd Street to 56th Street

6 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.

Central Park West from 59th Street to 72nd Street

West 61st – 64th Street between Broadway and Central Park West

7 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

42nd Street from 1st Avenue to 7th Avenue

7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

7th Avenue from 56th Street to Central Park South

7 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.

Central Park South between Columbus Circle and Grand Army Plaza

More detailed information can be found here.

The backstory:

The inaugural run of the city's half marathon took place in 2006.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 18: A view of the finish line during the RBC Brooklyn Half Marathon on May 18, 2024 in New York City. The RBC Brooklyn Half is held in Brooklyn, NY and finishes on the boardwalk at Coney Island. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/New Yor Expand

Initially, the race would take place in the summer, but the event was moved to March in 2010.