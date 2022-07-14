NYC gun violence: Man shot while driving across bridge into The Bronx

Gun violence has claimed yet another life in New York City.

Police say a 41-year-old man was driving a red Dodge pickup truck over the Washington Bridge at around 10:40 pm on Wednesday when he was suddenly shot from outside his vehicle.

The victim, who police have not yet identified, crashed his car near the entrance ramp of the Cross Bronx Expressway, was rushed to St. Barnabas Hospital and pronounced dead on arrival.

It’s been a particularly dangerous week across the boroughs.

The NYPD has responded to at least eight homicides since Monday, including five in the span of four hours from Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

On Wednesday morning, police arrested 40-year-old Treyvon Murphy in connection with a string of stabbings targeting homeless people who were sleeping outside.

The attacks happened in Greenwich Village, the East Side, and Upper East Side over the past week.

Two of them survived, but a third man succumbed to his injuries.

"The suspect was in possession of a knife in his left pants pocket at the time he was taken into custody and he has also made statements to investigators identifying himself in still images related to the attacks," NYPD Assistant Chief Joseph Kenny said at a press conference.

According to the NYPD, arrests on gun charges are up, with police seizing more than 3,700 illegal firearms, so far, this year.

Murders are down almost 8% this year to date, but in the past week alone, they’ve increased by 37.5%.

In the meantime shooting incidents rose by 17% in the past week, and shooting victims jumped from 46 to 62.

"This violence should not happen anywhere, but when it does happen, New Yorkers are fortunate to have the combined commitment of your police working with the people," NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell added.