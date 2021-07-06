NYC gun arrests jump 100%

Police in New York say gun arrests jumped nearly 100% in June compared to the same month a year ago.

NYPD figures released Tuesday show that the department made 361 gun arrests for the month, a jump of 99.1% compared with June 2020. And officials say there were more gun arrests last month than in any June for the past 23 years.

Overall crime rose 3.1% compared to last year. That was due to an increase in robbery, car thefts, and grand larceny crimes.

The NYPD did say the number of murders and shooting incidents in New York City declined compared with June 2020. Murders were down 23.3% (33 v. 43) while shootings decreased 19.5% (165 v. 205).

The NYPD says it is focused on "precision policing" this summer in an effort to reduce crime across the city.

"Keeping all New Yorkers safe is what drives us, and your police officers are working with community members around the clock to do just that," said Police Commissioner Dermot Shea.

While the numbers for June were encouraging, July has been off to a violent start in New York City with nearly 30 people already gunshot victims. There were 12 shootings reported just on the 4th of July.