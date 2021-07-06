Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from TUE 1:32 PM EDT until TUE 10:00 PM EDT, Fairfield County, Bronx County, Kings County, Nassau County, Orange County, Putnam County, Queens County, Richmond County, Rockland County, Suffolk County, Westchester County, Bergen County, Essex County, Hudson County, Passaic County, Union County
7
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from TUE 1:15 PM EDT until TUE 8:00 PM EDT, Dutchess County, Sullivan County, Ulster County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until TUE 3:45 PM EDT, Sullivan County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from TUE 1:37 PM EDT until TUE 10:00 PM EDT, Hunterdon County, Middlesex County, Monmouth County, Morris County, Ocean County, Salem County, Somerset County, Sussex County, Warren County
Heat Advisory
until WED 8:00 PM EDT, Bronx County, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York County (Manhattan), Northern Nassau County, Northern Queens County, Northern Westchester County, Northwest Suffolk County, Orange County, Putnam County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Rockland County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southern Westchester County, Southwest Suffolk County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Passaic County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Hunterdon County, Mercer County, Middlesex County, Morris County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Sussex County, Warren County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Western Monmouth County, Western Passaic County, Western Union County
Heat Advisory
from TUE 11:00 AM EDT until TUE 7:00 PM EDT, Eastern Dutchess County, Eastern Ulster County, Western Dutchess County
Rip Current Statement
until WED 9:00 PM EDT, Kings County (Brooklyn), Southeast Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southwest Suffolk County

NYC gun arrests jump 100%

By
Published 
New York City
FOX 5 NY

Gun arrests up in NYC

Shootings are down and gun arrests are up, according to the latest crime statistics released by the NYPD.

NEW YORK - Police in New York say gun arrests jumped nearly 100% in June compared to the same month a year ago.

NYPD figures released Tuesday show that the department made 361 gun arrests for the month, a jump of 99.1% compared with June 2020.  And officials say there were more gun arrests last month than in any June for the past 23 years.

Overall crime rose 3.1% compared to last year.  That was due to an increase in robbery, car thefts, and grand larceny crimes.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app!

The NYPD did say the number of murders and shooting incidents in New York City declined compared with June 2020. Murders were down 23.3% (33 v. 43) while shootings decreased 19.5% (165 v. 205).

The NYPD says it is focused on "precision policing" this summer in an effort to reduce crime across the city.

Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

"Keeping all New Yorkers safe is what drives us, and your police officers are working with community members around the clock to do just that," said Police Commissioner Dermot Shea.

While the numbers for June were encouraging, July has been off to a violent start in New York City with nearly 30 people already gunshot victims.  There were 12 shootings reported just on the 4th of July.