NY metro area sees one of the largest grocery price increases in US: study

The New York metropolitan area saw one of the largest increases in grocery prices of any metropolitan area in the United States over the past year, a new study shows.

By the numbers:

According to a new study conducted by Smart Asset, a financial advising website, grocery prices in the metro area – defined as New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA – went up 3.3% between March 2024 and March 2025. Here are some other numbers:

People walk through the produce department at a grocery store in New York City (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

Eggs, meats, poultry and fish: 8.9%

Fruits and vegetables: -1.3%

Cereals and bakery products: 0.3%

Dairy products: 5.1%

Food away from home: 3.0%

All Items: 3.8%

The study examined 12 major metro areas with available data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics for March 2025.

Big picture view:

Honolulu, Hawaii ranked at the top with the biggest spike in prices at 5.3%, followed by Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL and Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI.

What they're saying:

"While prices of fruits, vegetables and dairy products either increased or decreased depending on the location, eggs, meat and poultry soared almost unanimously, reaching over 9% or higher than just a year before – tripling the general rate of inflation," said Jaclyn DeJohn, director of Economic Analysis at SmartAsset.