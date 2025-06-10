Expand / Collapse search

Service at Grand Central resumes after fire breaks out

By
Published  June 10, 2025 11:33am EDT
New York City
FOX 5 NY
Fire at Grand Central impacting LIRR service

Fire at Grand Central impacting LIRR service

A fire broke out at Grand Central in Manhattan, forcing several branches on the Long Island Rail Road to reroute or cancel service. FOX 5 NY's Antwan Lewis has the latest details.

The Brief

    • A fire broke out on Tuesday morning at Grand Central in Manhattan.
    • Service to and from Grand Central will resume with the 2:41 p.m. train from Grand Central to Hempstead and the 2:34 p.m. train from Jamaica to Grand Central.
    • Subways will still stop cross-honoring LIRR fares at 3 p.m.

NEW YORK CITY - Service at Grand Central will resume after a fire broke out on Tuesday morning, forcing several branches on the Long Island Rail Road to reroute or cancel service. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the LIRR fire marshal.

Grand Central service will resume with the 2:41 p.m. train from Grand Central to Hempstead and the 2:34 p.m. train from Jamaica to Grand Central.

Grand Central fire today

According to the LIRR, eight branches were dealing with suspensions or reroutes:

  • Babylon
  • City Terminal Zone
  • Hempstead
  • Far Rockaway
  • Port Jefferson
  • Port Washington
  • Ronkonkoma
  • West Hemptead
Fire at Grand Central Madison

Fire at Grand Central Madison

NYC Emergency Management and FDNY remain on site, and ventilation fans are in operation to clear smoke. The situation is developing, and further changes to service may occur as emergency response continues.

Subways were cross-honoring LIRR fares upstairs on the 7 train at Woodside for service to Grand Central.

"A lot of water on the fire to get it out, but the fire's now out, and FDNY units are taking up, and we're turning it back over to the Long Island Rail Road engineers and the workers from the MTA," FDNY Commissioner Robert Tucker said.

Three firefighters, as well as one civilian, suffered non-life-threatening injuries, Tucker said.

LIRR delays

For more updates from the Long Island Rail Road, click HERE.

What they're saying:

"A two-alarm fire broke out at Grand Central Terminal this morning. FDNY operations are ongoing, and the incident remains active. The fire and smoke has caused widespread disruptions across the Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) and related transit systems," the NYC Emergency Management said in a post on X.

The Source

    • This article uses information from the FDNY. Reporting from FOX 5 NY's Antwan Lewis is also included.
New York CityLong Island Railroad