Service at Grand Central resumes after fire breaks out

Service at Grand Central will resume after a fire broke out on Tuesday morning, forcing several branches on the Long Island Rail Road to reroute or cancel service. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the LIRR fire marshal.

Grand Central service will resume with the 2:41 p.m. train from Grand Central to Hempstead and the 2:34 p.m. train from Jamaica to Grand Central.

According to the LIRR, eight branches were dealing with suspensions or reroutes:

Babylon

City Terminal Zone

Hempstead

Far Rockaway

Port Jefferson

Port Washington

Ronkonkoma

West Hemptead

Subways were cross-honoring LIRR fares upstairs on the 7 train at Woodside for service to Grand Central.

"A lot of water on the fire to get it out, but the fire's now out, and FDNY units are taking up, and we're turning it back over to the Long Island Rail Road engineers and the workers from the MTA," FDNY Commissioner Robert Tucker said.

Three firefighters, as well as one civilian, suffered non-life-threatening injuries, Tucker said.

"A two-alarm fire broke out at Grand Central Terminal this morning. FDNY operations are ongoing, and the incident remains active. The fire and smoke has caused widespread disruptions across the Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) and related transit systems," the NYC Emergency Management said in a post on X.