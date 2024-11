A gas line break on Thursday morning in Queens caused debris to spew out of the ground and onto the street.

The break happened on 101st Ave., between 121st and 123 streets, in the South Richmond Hill section.

SkyFOX was over the scene in Queens.

SkyFOX was over the scene, which showed several vehicles covered in debris as a result of the break.

No injuries were reported. There is no word on how long repairs would take.