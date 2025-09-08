NYC to give 350,000 students free laptops with internet access

The Brief New York City will provide 350,000 students with free Chromebooks equipped with LTE connectivity. The devices will be distributed this school year, prioritized for high-poverty schools, students in temporary housing, and those with outdated equipment. Mayor Eric Adams and Chancellor Melissa Aviles-Ramos said the initiative bridges the digital divide and prepares students for long-term success.



New York City officials announced a major investment in digital access for students, pledging to distribute 350,000 internet-enabled Chromebooks to public school students across 1,700 schools.

What we know:

New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Schools Chancellor Melissa Aviles-Ramos joined city technology leaders, corporate partners, and community figures at DeWitt Clinton High School in the Bronx to make the announcement.

The initiative, launched in partnership with T-Mobile and Dell, aims to bridge the digital divide and ensure that all students, especially those in high-poverty schools and temporary housing, have the tools they need for academic success.

The devices, which come with built-in LTE access, will be distributed over the course of the school year, with priority given to schools with outdated equipment and students most in need. Students will keep the laptops through graduation. Officials emphasized that reliable internet and up-to-date technology are now essential for both classroom learning and long-term opportunity.

"This is a monumental investment in our young people’s potential," Adams said, adding that the city’s proactive data-driven rollout will target communities with the greatest need. T-Mobile executives called the plan a "game changer," while students described the laptops as opening new opportunities for learning and responsibility beyond the classroom.

The four-year program is part of a broader city effort to expand broadband access, which previously brought free high-speed internet to NYCHA residents.

Leaders framed the effort as a way to ensure student success is determined by effort and opportunity, not zip code.