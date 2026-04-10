Eric Adams has been granted honorary Albanian citizenship status

The Brief Former New York City Mayor Eric Adams has been granted Albanian honorary citizenship status. Adams' spokesperson, Todd Shapiro, sent a statement to FOX 5 NY confirming that the former mayor has been granted citizenship by the Republic of Albania.



Former New York City Mayor Eric Adams has been granted Albanian honorary citizenship status.

NYC mayor granted honorary citizenship status

What we know:

Adams' chief spokesperson, Todd Shapiro, sent a statement to FOX 5 NY confirming that the former mayor has been granted citizenship by the Republic of Albania.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 01: Former New York City Mayor Eric Adams attends the ceremonial swearing-in of Zohran Mamdani as New York City’s 112th mayor at City Hall on January 01, 2026, in New York City. Mamdani has added a "block party" to the of Expand

Shapiro says Adams "has long been a friend and ally of the Albanian-American community – one of the hardest-working, fastest-growing and most vibrant communities in New York City."