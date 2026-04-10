Eric Adams has been granted honorary Albanian citizenship status
NEW YORK - Former New York City Mayor Eric Adams has been granted Albanian honorary citizenship status.
NYC mayor granted honorary citizenship status
What we know:
Adams' chief spokesperson, Todd Shapiro, sent a statement to FOX 5 NY confirming that the former mayor has been granted citizenship by the Republic of Albania.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 01: Former New York City Mayor Eric Adams attends the ceremonial swearing-in of Zohran Mamdani as New York City’s 112th mayor at City Hall on January 01, 2026, in New York City. Mamdani has added a "block party" to the of
Shapiro says Adams "has long been a friend and ally of the Albanian-American community – one of the hardest-working, fastest-growing and most vibrant communities in New York City."
The Source: This article includes a statement provided by former New York City Mayor Eric Adams' chief spokesperson.