NYC Fleet Week 2025: How to enjoy the festivities

article

The Brief Fleet Week New York will run from May 21 to May 27. The event will feature over 1,300 sailors, marines and coast guardsmen. The theme of this year's iteration is "Honoring the Past, Defending the Future: 250 Years of Sea Service Excellence."



Fleet Week New York, a celebration of the nation's armed forces, begins today, May 21, and will run until May 27.

Watch live coverage of the Parade of Ships in the live player above at 12 p.m.

Return to harbor

What we know:

The week-long event is in its 37th iteration this year. Over 1,300 sailors, marines and coast guardsmen will be part of the festivities.

This year’s theme is "Honoring the Past, Defending the Future: 250 Years of Sea Service Excellence."

Parade of Ships

The annual Parade of Ships will take place this morning, May 21 – the ships will move through the New York Harbor and up the Hudson River, past Manhattan.

This year's parade will include two U.S. Navy ships, two Coast Guard Cutters and five U.S. Navy Academy Yard Patrol boats.

Ship tours

There will be several ship tours available to the public throughout the week.

Ships located at Pier 88 and 90 will be available for public visitation on Friday and Saturday, May 23 and 24, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Public ship tours in Staten Island will be available from May 22 to 26, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Manhattan

Intrepid Museum , Pier 86: May 22 to 24, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Pier 88: May 23 and 24, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Pier 90: May 23 and 24, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Staten Island

Homeport Pier: May 22 to 26, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Times Square events

Silent Drill Platoon : May 21, 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

U.S. Navy diving demonstrations via dive tank: May 22 to May 24, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Coast Guard Silent Drill Team and Navy Ceremonial Guard performance: May 22, 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard performance: May 23, 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

U.S. Navy Band Northeast "Brass Band" performance: May 23 and 24, 7:30 p.m. to 9:15 p.m.

Other festivities

Eisenhower Park Aviation Event: May 24, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

U.S. Coast Guard Search and Rescue Demo: May 24, 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m., in the water off Staten Island Homeport Pier

The United Veterans and Fraternal Organizations of Maspeth Memorial Day Parade: May 25, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Find the full list of events here.