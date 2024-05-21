NYC Fleet Week 2024: Your guide to events

Fleet Week 2024 is sailing into New York City on Wednesday, and will kick off with the annual Parade of Ships.

Now in its 36th year, the celebration honors the U.S. Navy, Coast Guard, and Marine Corps, with nearly 2,300 military personnel participating and events scheduled all the way through Memorial Day.

Here's everything you need to know about this year's festivities:

Parade of Ships

On May 22, catch the spectacular Parade of Ships as they enter New York Harbor.

The parade, featuring two U.S. Navy ships, three U.S. Coast Guard vessels, and four U.S. Naval Academy Yard Patrol boats, will be visible along the Hudson River from Battery Park to just south of the George Washington Bridge. The event runs from 7:45 a.m. to 11 a.m. and is free to the public.

Ship Tours

Get an up-close look at the impressive ships with public tours available at various locations:

Manhattan

Pier 88 South: USS Bataan (LHD 5) from Norfolk, Virginia – May 25, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Pier 90 North: FGS Baden-Württemberg (F-222) and FGS Frankfurt am Main (A-1412) from Germany – May 25, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Intrepid Museum, Pier 86: Four U.S. Naval Academy YPs from Annapolis, Maryland – May 23-24, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Intrepid Museum, Pier 86: USCGC Sturgeon Bay (WTGB-109) from New Jersey – May 23-27, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Staten Island

Homeport Pier: USS MARINETTE (LCS 25), USCGC Calhoun (WMSL-759), and USCGC Katherine Walker (WLM-552) – May 23-27, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Service men and women gather in Times Square for a group photo during the start of the 35th annual Fleet Week on May 24, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Times Square Free Concerts and Demonstrations

The Crossroads of the World will be buzzing with concerts and demonstrations throughout Fleet Week:

May 22: Marine Corps Band and Silent Drill Platoon – 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

May 23: US Navy Ceremonial Guard – 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

May 24: Navy Band Northeast "Brass Band" – 7:30 p.m. to 7:50 p.m.; U.S. Fleet Forces Rock Band – 8 p.m. to 9:15 p.m.

May 25: Marine Corps Band – 7:30 p.m. to 7:50 p.m.; U.S. Fleet Forces Rock Band – 8 p.m. to 9:15 p.m.

May 26: Marine Corps Band – 4 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.; U.S. Fleet Forces Rock Band – 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

May 27: Navy Band Northeast and Coast Guard Ceremonial Band – Bryant Park Upper Terrace, 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Other Events:

Fleet Week also features a variety of other exciting events across the region:

May 21: Meet-and-greet with Navy and Coast Guard helicopter crews at Mount Loretto on Staten Island – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

May 24: Screening of "Top Gun: Maverick" at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum – Doors open at 7 p.m.

May 23-25: Navy Dive Tank demonstrations in Times Square – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

May 25: Eisenhower Park Aviation Event featuring Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard helicopter meet-and-greet, fast rope demonstration, and performances by the Navy Band Northeast and Navy Ceremonial Guard at Eisenhower Park, Long Island – 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

May 25: Coast Guard Search and Rescue demo at Staten Island Homeport Pier – 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.

May 26: Fleet Week events at Liberty State Park, Jersey City – 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

May 27: Memorial Day service at the Soldiers' and Sailors' Monument on Riverside Drive – 10 a.m.

May 27: Coast Guard Search and Rescue demo at Pier 86 – 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

For more information on Fleet Week, visit www.fleetweeknew york.com