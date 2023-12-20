NYC first responders join 'Toy Express' to deliver holiday cheer to children

It looked and felt like a holiday movie just outside the West Brighton Community Center in Staten Island where the NYPD and the First Responders Children’s Foundation delivered lots and lots of toys for kids.

The event put the kids in the Christmas spirit almost instantly on Wednesday evening, showering them with gifts for the holidays and memories that’ll last a lifetime.

"The characters, those are cops, the contributions from The First Responders Children’s Foundation, the donors, the toys for tots, the kids, the community, it’s everybody," said NYPD’s Commanding officer of Community Affairs Bureau, Inspector Victoria Perry.

This is one of several stops the caravan of 20 motorbikes, 30 NYPD vans, and 2 charter buses filled with NYPD and first responders dressed as superheroes will be making in the 4th year of their toy giveaway over the next 3 days.

"When we got out of the van, and I saw all of these kids out here we could give them a little joy today with the NYPD. It was amazing, and we are in 200 cities with over 125,000 toys around the country with first responder agencies," said Jullian Crane, the president of First Responders Children’s Foundation.

The "Toy Express" arrived with gifts for nearly 300 kids as part of a national effort to hand out gifts to more than 100,000 kids. At the end of the 3 days, they will have given out over 25,000 toys in New York with the help of NYPD, FDNY, and other first responders.

The mission: to spread joy and bring first responders close to communities.

The organization also focuses on children who have lost parents in the line of duty, offering special gift boxes to those children.

Those who want to partner with the organization can visit https://1strcf.org/