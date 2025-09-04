NYC kids return to class with new rules and new schools

The Brief Hundreds of thousands of NYC public school students returned Thursday, marking the start of the new year with seven new schools opening. A statewide cell phone ban took effect, and the city began phasing in new limits on class sizes across elementary, middle, and high schools. Mayor Eric Adams and education officials highlighted safety plans as parents expressed both relief and jitters on the first day back.



Hundreds of thousands of New York City public school students headed back to classrooms Thursday for the first day of the new academic year, greeted by warm weather, new rules and seven brand-new schools opening their doors.

At HBCU Early College Prep High School in Jamaica, Queens, students filed in with a unique opportunity ahead of them: the chance to earn an associate’s degree while still in high school and automatic admission to Delaware State University upon graduation. The school is one of seven new campuses debuting this year.

Mayor Eric Adams and Schools Chancellor Melissa Avilés-Ramos visited schools to welcome students back. "The first day of school is always a big moment for families, and this year we’re focused on safety, equity and setting our kids up for success," Adams said.

NYC cellphone ban

Among the most significant changes this year is a statewide cell phone ban, instituted by Gov. Kathy Hochul. The rule applies to all public and charter schools, prohibiting use of phones during the school day. Each school can decide how to collect and store the devices, using lockers, cubbies or secure bags. Officials emphasized that students will still be able to make emergency calls if needed.

The city is also phasing in a new law capping class sizes. At least 60% of classrooms must comply this year, with limits set at 20 students for kindergarten through third grade, 23 for grades four through eight, and 25 for most high school classes.

Parents expressed both relief and jitters at drop-off. "It’s good when the kids go back to school — parents get a little bit more free time," said one mother outside a Manhattan elementary school. Another parent said meeting friends and new classmates helped ease first-day nerves.

Safety at NYC schools

Safety remains a concern for some families. NYPD School Safety Agents are stationed across public schools, with officers also patrolling routes students take to and from buildings. Commissioner Jessica Tisch said hundreds of officers would be deployed during opening and dismissal hours.

The day began under clear skies and mild temperatures, with forecasters predicting highs near 80 degrees before a chance of evening showers.

For many families, though, the weather and traffic headaches were secondary to the rituals of the season — snapping first-day photos, meeting new teachers and settling into routines that will carry them through the year.