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How to watch the NYC skyline, fireworks live on 4th of July

By
FOX 5 NY
New York City
Published July 4, 2026 3:31 PM EDT
Published July 4, 2026 3:31 PM EDT

The Brief

    • Happy 4th of July!
    • Skies across the Tri-State area will light up for America's 250th birthday.
    • Watch the YouTube player above for a live look at the city skyline during firework celebrations!

NEW YORK - It's Saturday, July 4 – a time to celebrate America's 250th birthday with some fireworks in New York City!

FOX LOCAL New York will stream live coverage of New York City fireworks and the skyline. To stream from anywhere, download the FOX LOCAL app or search "FOX LOCAL New York" on your smart TV, mobile browser or YouTube.

Skies across New Jersey, Long Island and Connecticut will also be lit up with beautiful colors. 

Fireworks near me for 4th of July

Looking to see fireworks near you? Here's a list for each region:

The Source

    • This article includes information from several official event websites across New Jersey, Long Island and Connecticut.
New York CityAmerica 250